Michelle Williams wants Destiny’s Child to always be together | Entertainment





Michelle Williams wishes the Destiny’s Children were always together. The 43-year-old singer admitted she “didn’t want” 2004’s “Destiny Fulfulled” to be the band’s final album and wished she and bandmates Kelly Rowland and Beyonce had decided to juggle their commitments to the group. with their solo projects, rather than splitting up in 2006. Speaking about the record on ‘The TERRELL Show’, Michelle said: “I didn’t want it to be. “I don’t know if we wanted it to be the last. But that’s how it is. But if it was up to me, we’d still be flip-flopping. We’d still be in groups, solo , as a solo group.” And Michelle insisted she still doesn’t know why the trio never made another album and would never rule out the prospect of going back to the studio together. She said, “I don’t know [why it was the last album]. “I promise you not. I promise you not. I’m absolutely sure we should and want to do one, I know the door is open for us to do that.” The “Say My Name” band performed together while filming Beyonce’s Coachella in 2018 and her Superbowl halftime show in 2013, and the “Formation” singer’s manager Mathew Knowles, who was also the band’s manager, previously admitted he would “support” the trio if they decided to work together again. Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ about the chances of them making another record, Mathew said: “It’s a decision the ladies should make. “And I would definitely, definitely support that decision because I’m still managing Destiny’s Child. I would love to see that too.” He continued: “I think the fans will just be thrilled, overwhelmed. “And I hope they do it one last time in their career. I hope they give us one last album. Who knows? You never know. You never say it can’t happen. Because it’s entertainment. A lot of things can happen.” The talent manager knew the ‘Survivor’ hitmakers would be a hit from the start. He explained: “If you don’t believe, who else is going to believe? So it starts with you have to believe and you have to have the strategy. “You have to have the talent. You have to have the whole work ethic, be a visionary, all those things. There are a lot of moving parts that bring success. The right label, the right cast, the right partners that we planes like LOral and Samsung. All of these things are behind the success, as well as great songs.

