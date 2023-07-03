Bollywood actor driver stabbed to death by son following reprimand, arrested





Mirchi Updated: 2 hours ago Follow Last week, a 53-year-old driver of a Bollywood The actor was reportedly killed by his own 24-year-old son in the Andheri district of Mumbai. According to the police, the son resented his father for scolding him and took this horrific action. Police have now arrested the deceased driver’s son and registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for Murder) of the Indian Penal Code. According to what a police official told a news portal, the driver died on Saturday while receiving treatment in a hospital, three days after being attacked by an iron bar in his very residence in the Andheri district of Mumbai. The defendant is also said to have been angry with his father for scolding him for not having a job for about two months. The police have yet to investigate the whole matter. The glamorous world of Bollywood isn’t as bling as it looks on the outside. Now, only the staff members of big actors who just work like regular people to serve their asters, but also celebrities, are often exposed to horrific death threats because they are always in the limelight. This isn’t the first time someone with ties to the entertainment industry has committed suicide. In 2012, the wife of Star CEO Peter Mukerjeas, Indrani , who ran the media company, was arrested for plotting and planning the murder of her own 24-year-old daughter. This incident sent shock waves across the country. A few years ago, the former actor, Kamal Sadanah , who made his Bollywood acting debut alongside Kajol in the 1992 film Bekhudi revealed a personal tragedy in the family when he witnessed his father and filmmaker Brij Sadanah kill his mother and sister at their residence. in 1990. He also added that his father shot him too but he somehow escaped the bullet. Brij Sadanah was probably troubled and committed suicide the same night. A popular music composer, Gulshan Kumars’ death in 1997 was allegedly plotted by the popular music composer duo, Nadeem and Shravan. Gulshan Kumar was shot outside a temple in Andheri in 1997. For Bollywood news, daily horoscope, movie reviews, listen to the best romance podcasts, drama, horror podcasts and more!

