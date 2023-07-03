Connect with us

Entertainment

Attraction closures will impact Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios this week

Attraction closures will impact Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios this week

 


Disney World is going to be BUSY this week, with the July 4 holiday coming up. If you’re one of the big crowds heading to the parks, you’ll want to know what will be CLOSED during your trip.

Look good !

To get you ready before your next vacation, check out all the rides that are scheduled to be closed at Disney World this week here!

Magic Kingdom Closures

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Splash Mountain closed on January 23 and will remain closed until the end of 2024.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Disney changes the theme of the ride to give it aprincess and the frogtheme. When it reopens, it will be called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The ride will officially open in 2024

On a recent trip, we spotted the new “Tiana’s Foods” water tower in front of the ride. We’ll keep an eye out for further updates.

Learn more about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure here.

Don’t forget that Magic Kingdom is having a special 4th of July fireworks display, which will take place on July 3 and 4. “Disney celebrates America! A 4th of July Concert in the Sky” takes place both nights at 9:20 p.m.

Closings of Disney studios in Hollywood

Journey of the Little Mermaid

This stage showThe little Mermaid has long been closed at Hollywood Studios.

Journey of the Little Mermaid

Disney has not announced when or if the show will reopen.

We found a Halloween souvenir (!!) hidden in Hollywood studios!

Disney Water Park Renovations

Disney’s Blizzard Beach

Disney World’s Blizzard Beach water park is closed for renovations. Disney has not announced the duration of this closure.

Melt Bay at Blizzard Beach

Typhoon Lagoon – Disney World’s other water park – is currently open.

Learn more about Typhoon Lagoon here.

These are all of the Disney World closures this week! But before you head out the door – do you need a new outfit for your trip? Check out this Tie-Dye Mickey outfit perfect for summer vacation.