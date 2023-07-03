Michael Imperioli thanks SCOTUS for allowing him to discriminate

Michel Imperioli taken to his Instagram account to “thank” the U.S. Supreme Court for Friday’s ruling allowing a Christian web designer to deny marriage services to LGBTQ couples.

The actor hinted that the decision allowed Americans to freely discriminate against people they disagreed with.

“I have decided to ban fanatics and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or TV show I have been in,” Imperioli wrote. “Thank you to the Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate against and exclude those I disagree with and oppose. USA! USA!”

According The New York Times:

The Supreme Court on Friday sided with a Colorado web designer who said she had a First Amendment right to refuse to design wedding websites for same-sex couples. sex despite a state law that prohibits discrimination against gay people… The case, although billed as a clash between free speech and gay rights, was the latest in a series of rulings in favor of religious individuals and groups, including conservative Christians. The ruling also appears to suggest that LGBTQ rights, including to same-sex marriage, are on a more vulnerable legal footing, particularly when they conflict with claims of religious freedom. At the same time, the decision limited the ability of governments to enforce anti-discrimination laws.

Imperioli responded to posts criticizing his views by writing, “Hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view” and “America is getting dumber.”

The award-winning actor is best known for playing Tony Soprano’s nephew, Christopher Moltisanti, in HBO’s classic crime drama. The Sopranos. He recently appeared on HBO The White Lotus as Dominic Di Grasso, a sex-addicted Hollywood producer.

