Daily horoscope for July 3, 2023





An overview of the free daily horoscope for Monday July 3, 2023 Birthday today (07/03/23). Collaboration is your special power this year. Explorations reveal rewards with careful preparation. Fall fills your home with love and laughter, before a social transition reveals another direction this winter. Changes, improvements and home repairs inspire professional achievements next spring. Collaborate for what you love. To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is a 7 Consider or invent an exciting career opportunity. Make professional changes under this Capricorn Full Moon. Redirect your efforts toward your talents, your passions, and your purpose. Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is an 8 Your exploration changes and adapts over the next few weeks. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your research. Experiment with new concepts. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is a 7 Collaborate for financial growth over the next two weeks after tonight’s Full Moon. Change direction for changing conditions. Strengthen the bonds by sticking together. Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is an 8 Find new solutions. Make adjustments together. Collaborate for shared commitments around the shifts after tonight’s Full Moon. Adapt to solutions. Love provides the basic strength. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today is an 8 Begin a new phase of physical health, work, and fitness. Adapt practices to changing conditions over the next two weeks lit by tonight’s Full Moon. Virgo (August 23-September 22) Today is a 7 outlook shift. Tonights Full Moon shines on a transition. Adapt directions with a romance, passion, or creative endeavor. Express your heart, your imagination and your artistic talent. Libra (September 23-October 22) Today is 8 Make repairs. Renovate, landscape and maintain your garden. Adapt to household changes over two weeks. Nourish your home and family with this Full Moon phase. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is a 7 Start another chapter. A two-week full moon phase highlights communications, connection, and intellectual discovery. Adapt to challenges. Keep the channels open. Write, edit and share. Sagittarius (22 Nov-21 Dec) Today is a 7 Make a change in income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions under this Full Moon. Redirect your attention to new potential. Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19) Today is an 8 A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates new personal directions. Extend the limits over six months. Develop an inspiring possibility. Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18) Today is a Private 6 Exam Priorities. This Full Moon lights the dawn of a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new ones. Process transitions. Consider the past and the future. Pisces (February 19-March 20) Today is a 7 A social door closes and another opens with this Full Moon. Adapt to community and team changes over two weeks. Share your appreciation and recognition. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune.

