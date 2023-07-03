The 4th of July celebrated throughout the peninsula





The Navy is in town in Port Angeles, Forks will celebrate the Grand Finals of the Days of Feast, patriotic music will be played in Sequim, Port Townsend and Port Hadlock. Communities on the northern Olympic Peninsula will mark July 4 on Tuesday. Port Angeles Port Angeles hosts an active-duty destroyer-class Navy ship and its 350 sailors in its special edition of the 4th of July celebration themed “Rooted in tradition, sailing into the future”, to mark the 100th anniversary from the port of Port Angeles. The USS Momsen will dock at Port Angeles Harbor Terminal 3 later today. Sailors will disembark in teams of 150 and participate in most city activities on the fourth. Crew members will also conduct free tours of the ship from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the 4th. The queue will close after 3:00 p.m. to ensure tours end on time. All visitors will require government-issued photo ID and will pass through an airport-style security checkpoint before boarding the vessel. The Port Angeles celebration will begin at 6 p.m. tonight with the Navy Northwest Band playing a free concert on City Pier. Here is Tuesday’s schedule: • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Apple baking contest on City Pier. • 11am — Cornhole Tournament and Lefties Beer Garden at Pebble Beach Park, corner of Oak Street and Railroad Avenue; and pickleball tournament at the upper dock parking lot at 115 E. Railroad Ave. • Noon — Kids Zone in The Gateway transit center at Front and Lincoln streets; roller skating at 121 W. Front St.; and vendors open in transit center bus lanes. • 1 p.m. – Navy Northwest Marching Band on City Pier. • 2 p.m. – Hot dog eating contest on City Pier. • 3 p.m. — Lawn mower derby on City Pier. • 6 p.m. — Fourth of July Parade. • 8 p.m. — Fat Chance Concert, free on City Pier. • 10:15 p.m. — Fireworks show, centered at Pebble Beach. The three Harbor Commissioners – Connie Beauvais, Colleen McAleer and Steven Burke – will be the grand marshals for this year’s parade in downtown Port Angeles. The gathering place for the annual parade has changed in the past. It will be at the intersection of Second and Valley streets. Nearby streets will be closed at 5:30 p.m. The parade route will be Valley Street, turn right on First Street, turn left on Laurel Street to the Black Ball Ferry Terminal, turn left on Railroad Avenue, left on Oak Street, then right on Front Street to at Marine Drive. For more information, see the chamber’s website at https://www.portangeles.org. Forks The Forks Old Fashioned 4th of July began Thursday with businesses encouraged to decorate their windows for the holiday and continued Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tuesday • 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. — Annual Elks Forks 4th of July Breakfast, costs $15 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under, Forks Elks Lodge, 941 Merchant Road, • 8 a.m. – Raising of the Garrison Flag at Tillicum Park by the Mayor and US Coast Guard Station Quillayute River. • 8 a.m. — Registration for Grand Parade in the parking lot of Forks Outfitters. • 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. – Registration for Kiddies Parade begins, Peninsula College parking lot, 481 S. Forks Ave. • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – 4th of July Arts, Crafts and Photography Exhibit, Rainforest Arts Center, 35 N. Forks Ave. • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Vendors at Tillicum Park. • Noon – Forks Grand Parade starts from the parking lot of Forks Outfitters. • 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Baked salmon; $20 for adults, $10 for ages 12 and under, Tillicum Park. • 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Opening of the Forks Wood Museum. • 3 p.m. — Doors to the Demolition Derby open at 1 p.m., Tillicum Park Arena. Derby tickets available for purchase at Forks Forum, 490 S. Forks Ave., between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. • Twilight — Fireworks at Tillicum Park. Sequim The Sequim City Band will kick off the celebration at 3 p.m. Tuesday with a free concert at the James Center for the Performing Arts at Carrie Blake Park, 500 N. Blake Ave. The show will include a presentation of the Color Guard by the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Color Guard Dungeness Unit. At 5:30 p.m. the Buck Ellard Band will perform, followed by Black Diamond Junction at 8 p.m. KSQM FM 9.15 will broadcast live between musical performances. Facilities at Carrie Blake Park include horseshoe pits, bocce court, shuffleboard, gardens, off-leash dog park, pickleball courts, playground, and ponds. The entertainment will culminate with a 15-minute fireworks display at 10 p.m. Port Townsend Fiddles on the Fourth, the 2023 Fiddle Tunes Festival, will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the McCurdy Pavilion in Fort Worden. Tickets cost $16 to $32 for adults and can be reserved at https://centrum.org/event/fiddles-on-the-fourth. At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Port Townsend Summer Band and the Community Chorus of Port Townsend and East Jefferson County collaborate to present a free program of patriotic music at a July 4 concert at Pope Marine Park. Families are encouraged to bring picnic dinners and lawn chairs. The Port Townsend Summer Band will perform familiar marches such as “Liberty Bell” and “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa, as well as “Midway March” by John Williams. Familiar pieces performed with the choir should include “From Sea to Shining Sea”, “God Bless America”, and “This Land is Your Land”. The choir will also sing “A Tribute to the Armed Services,” a medley of official songs and anthems from the U.S. military service branches. Port Hadlock Live music will be played at the Spirits Bar & Grill at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road in Port Hadlock, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Barbecue and lawn games are also planned.





