Independence Day Events in the Vail Valley

The Vail America Days parade begins Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Courtesy picture

Tribute in the United States to Avon

Avon’s flagship Independence Day event is Tribute to the USA, a wonderful celebration at Harry A. Nottingham Park in the city For 37 years this has been a tradition for locals and second home owners and a real treat if you are a visitor to the area and are staying on Lake Nottingham where you will have a front row seat for entertainment and fireworks. . The event starts at 5 p.m. and continues until approximately 10:30 p.m.

The fireworks display is not only one of the biggest in the Rockies, but also in Colorado. But before you get to the fireworks, which will wrap up the evening, there are plenty of fun things to do in the park once you get there. Come hungry as there will be food trucks and vendors selling festival-style dishes like turkey legs, funnel cakes, roasted corn on the cob and freshly squeezed lemonade. Speaking of drinks, the Hahnewald Bar will serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Bring your own reusable bottle as this is a plastic free event and water stations will be placed throughout the venue. Please note that although you may bring picnics to the event, no outside alcohol is permitted. Bags and coolers will be checked at all festival entry points for alcohol from 9:00am.

There will be fun for the whole family with inflatable bouncy houses, face painting, magicians, balloon sculptors and even holiday-themed stilt walkers zipping through the park.

After the doors open at 5 p.m., the musical entertainment hits the stage at 6 p.m. with the opening act for Jenny and the Mexicats. This quartet has a multicultural background that shines through on stage. The group consists of Jenny Ball, singer and trumpeter of the group, David Gonzlez Bernardos from Spain who specializes in playing the cajon, and two brothers from Mexico, Pantera and Icho Mexicat. Pantera plays guitar and Icho plays double bass. Check out some of their tracks online to get a feel for how they sound, but they’ll ignite the crowd for a great evening of entertainment.

The headliner is Grammy Award-winning Los Lonely Boys. Remember their hit, “Heaven?” It sold over 2 million copies, spending 76 weeks on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart and earning them a Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group. Los Lonely Boys features brothers Garza, Henry, Jojo and Ringo. They took their “Texan rock and roll” from San Angelo, TX to Nashville, TN and then to Austin, TX where Willie Nelson’s nephew saw them play and connected them with his famous uncle. .

Avon’s Harry A. Nottingham Park will be packed with people on July 3 for Tribute to the United States. Courtesy picture

The band has been touring for nearly 20 years, but family and their love of their craft are still paramount. They even took a few years off to spend time with their growing families, but now they’re ready to hit the road with a new album.

All of this entertainment takes place before we get to the highlight of the evening, a fireworks display held over Lake Nottingham. This show has always been a stunner with a display of stunning colors and designs that will take over the night sky.

Please note that parking will be minimal in the city of Avon and carpooling, bus and other modes of transportation are suggested. To learn more about parking and transportation options and other helpful tips, go to Avon.org . for more details.

Gypsum fireworks

Also on July 3, the town of Gypsum will host a celebration and fireworks display at the Lundgren Amphitheater. Arrive early and grab a free hot dog and popsicles courtesy of Gypsum City Council. At 7:30 p.m., JV3 will go on stage. JV3 is Denver’s premier ’90s pop-rock tribute trio, so expect some throwback tunes.

The fireworks will be launched from the Gypse Sports Complex at nightfall, around 9:30 p.m.

This event is free and parking is available at the parking lots around the Gypsum Recreation Center, City Hall and Library. Parking is also available in the south lot of Eagle Valley High School. Bring a blanket or low chairs. Also, bring your own refillable water bottles, picnics and alcohol can be brought, but limited to beer and wine. For more information, visit VilleDeGypse.com .

Vail America Days in Vail and Lionshead

Vail America Days returns on July 4 with a day full of fun and patriotism in the villages of Vail and Lionshead. The highlight is the parade and this year’s theme is ‘This land is your land’. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and the route takes floats, marching bands and other participants from Golden Peak to Lionshead Village. Specifically, the two-plus-mile route will begin on Vail Valley Drive before heading west on Hanson Ranch Road, north on Bridge Street, west on Gore Creek Drive, north on the international bridge, west along Meadow Drive and will terminate at Lionshead Mall. around noon.

Savvy parade-goers get reservations at restaurants along the route like The Red Lion, Alpenrose and Pepi’s, but several people line the streets and bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for comfort while waiting for the festivities. Shade is key, so consider the location of the sun throughout the morning for ultimate comfort. (Don’t forget the sunscreen!)

After a few years of COVID restrictions, it’s nice to see the level of excitement and participation in the parade returning to pre-pandemic levels. Expect to see plenty of businesses, non-profits, school and church groups, politicians and even the occasional local (Lionshead’s Packy Walker is usually in the parade with a comedic message) along the route. Traditionally, the Vail Precision Lawn Chair demo team puts on the show. This group has not only participated in the Vail America Days parade for decades, but they have also been invited to perform elsewhere, including at two US presidential inaugurations.

Prizes will be awarded to the best floats. First place wins $1,000, second place wins $750, and third place wins $300.

After the parade is over, follow your ears for musical performances taking place on the streets of Vail and Lionshead. At the Village Center near Solaris, enjoy the sounds of the Neu Polka Band from 12:30-2 p.m. Then the Bourbon Brass Band will play from 2:15-4 p.m. In Lionshead, they’ll start the music even before the parade, with Skin the Rabbit at 10:00 a.m. After the parade, the Tivoli Club Brass Band will play from 12:30-2:00 p.m. followed by Brothers of Brass Band from 2:15-4:00 p.m. There will also be interactive drum performances by Peak Rhythms. The Sunbird Plaza and Vail Cirque band will dazzle audiences with their aerial arts at Lionshead Mall Courtyard from 1-3 p.m.

Barring last-minute decisions or fire restrictions by Tuesday, fireworks are a go for Vail. DiscoverVail.com has a large map showing the fireworks viewing area and it stretches from Golden Peak to Lionshead, allowing you to watch it from multiple locations. The show is scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m. and last approximately 20 minutes. Many people will just drive and park at the upper levels of the Vail and Lionshead parking structures to see the fireworks show. Tune your radio number to 97.7 and listen to the fireworks soundtrack on KZYR The Zephyr or stream it on their website.

Independence Day at Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek kicks off its celebrations at noon, so if you time it right, you can see the parade in Vail, then head over to the Beaver for more fun. Strawberry Park will host the Stars, Stripes and Slides, a fun way for kids to cool off on the classic “slip ‘n slides” at the base of Strawberry Park Express (#12).

Food vendors and artisans will fill the lawns of Beaver Creek, so bring your blankets or secure one of those comfy couches on the patios around Beaver Creek and settle in for some music. FinalEyes brings you the best of 80s rock, today’s hottest hits and timeless classics. Colorado-based music icon Hazel Miller needs little introduction, she’s been a fan favorite for years and will sing high-energy tunes. All I’m going to say about the Fabulous Thunderbirds is “Tuff Enuff” and “Wrap It Up”, yes you know this band! Black Magic: The Santana Experience will stay true to the sounds of Santana and be ready to jump and dance to “Black Magic Woman” and “Oye Como Va”.

Beaver Creek’s Independence Day celebration kicks off Tuesday at noon with live music, kids’ activities and fireworks. Beaver Creek/Courtesy Photo

Scheduled event

12 p.m.: Stars, Stripes and Slides open – Strawberry Park

12 p.m.: AdventureZoneandvendorsopen – VillageGreen

12:00 p.m.: Food vendors and artisans open – Lawns on the mountainside

2 p.m.: Finaleyes – Main Stage

4 p.m.: Hazel Miller – Main Stage

6 p.m.: The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Main Stage

7:45 p.m.: National Anthem – Main Stage

8 p.m.: Black Magic: A Santana Experience – Main Stage

9:30 p.m.: Fireworks and hot air balloon glow – Beaver Creek Mountain

Treat yourself to a VIP experience that includes:

Indoor/outdoor lounge with privileged view of the main stage.

Parking in the Ford garage

Access to the Slopeside Lounge including lockers

food buffet

Free beer and soda water

Commemorative water bottle to stay hydrated

Plan to park at the base in the Bear or Elk parking lots and take the free shuttle to the top. Dress in layers because once the sun goes down it cools down at the base of Beaver Creek. To find out more about the event, visit BeaverCreek.com .

Eagles Bike Parade

On Tuesday mornings, bring your bike and take part in the annual Eagle Bike Parade. In addition to bicycles, trikes, scooters or other wheeled, non-motorized, pedal-powered vehicles are allowed hey, if you have a unicycle, bring it! Whatever your ride, just be sure to decorate it so it’s ready for the parade in red, white and blue.

9:15 a.m. Queue begins at Eagle Medical Center. You can decorate your bike directly in the parking lot or replace items that fell during your trip.

10:00 a.m. Parade begins and will depart from the Eagle Medical Center North Lot along the bike path to the Brush Creek Pavilion. No dogs are allowed in the parade, but they can come to the after party.

Eagle will host a bike parade and foam party on July 4th. Courtesy picture

That’s when the real fun begins how cool a foam party at the Brush Creek Pavilion is! The foam is safe for children, adults and pets and you will get wet, so bring a towel or a change of clothes. A bathing suit would be nice for this event, so parents, pack it all in a backpack to be ready. End the day with some free Frozen-Pops while they last and you’ve got a pretty fun day for the youngsters, and with that happening earlier in the day, you can always head down to the valley for bonfires. fireworks and other events in Vail and Ruisseau du Castor. For more information, visit EagleOutside.com .