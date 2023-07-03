‘Freedom House Ambulance’ shares stories of black emergency personnel

Filmmaker Annette Banks was astonished to learn that a black ambulance company in her own town changed national expectations for pre-hospital care before being driven out of business by politics and racism.
Multi-Emmy Award-winning director Annette Banks’ chance encounter with a webinar introduced her to the Freedom House Ambulance Service, which was the nation’s first emergency medical service to staff its ambulances with trained paramedics. beyond basic first aid. And the more stories she heard of pioneering emergency medical technicians who had supplied her ambulances, the more she wanted to hear.
I’ve been in Pittsburgh for 30 years and had never heard of Freedom House Ambulance, Banks said. I realized what a big story it was and set out to change that. This is the story of the very first paramedics in our country. The stories also about politics and racism in our country.
The men I interviewed were really proud of what they did. Before that, in the 1960s, there were no ambulances with oxygen and an EMT.
His resulting documentary, Freedom House Ambulance: The First Responders, will screen at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Vinegar Hill Theater as part of the latest series of independent shorts.
Banks said she looked forward to attending the Charlottesville screening and introducing members of the local audience to a story that needs to be shared.
What I would like people to say is Wow. I have to tell people about it. I have to spread the word, Banks said. What I want more than anything is for the Freedom House Ambulance name to be common to give them some of the credit they deserve.
Freedom House Ambulance Service was founded in 1967 and began operating in 1968 to serve Pittsburgh’s Hill District, a predominantly black neighborhood. The high level of training of its staff changed the type of care patients could receive on the way to the hospital. The service won contracts from the city of Pittsburgh to respond to emergencies in downtown and black neighborhoods, and at a time when slow response times in black neighborhoods were a controversial issue, rapid arrivals of Freedom House ambulances were hailed.
Dr. Nancy Caroline, medical director of the services, ensured that the paramedics received training in intubation, intravenous medication, cardiac care and other procedures common today. The new standards shaped the first curriculum for paramedics.
They literally wrote the book on paramedic training, Banks said. They were the pioneers.
Most paramedics were men, but not all. There were women, and they were actually trained as paramedics, Banks said.
The film was produced for Pittsburghs PBS affiliate WQED. The hardest part of the process for Banks was distilling everything she had learned into a mere half hour of screen time.
One of our core missions is education, and 30 minutes is best for classrooms, Banks said. I was limited to 30 minutes, but each of these men had so many great stories to share. I do, then I had to cut it down and cut it down.
Banks said former Freedom House paramedics and other staff have accepted invitations to attend screenings in the Pittsburgh area, including events at schools and screenings presented by hospitals to educate. their residents. To finally see alumni recognized for their service is gratifying, Banks said.
I met these men, and each of them charmed my heart, Banks said. These men are invited to speak, which is heart-warming.
Tickets are $20. Get them at https://july8shorts.eventbrite.com.