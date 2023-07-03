Entertainment
Opening of Oskar Whiskey Bar, showcasing local liquors
A chipped red pole protrudes from the counter of the brand new Oskar whiskey bar. Supporting the weight of the bar roof, the post is immovable and cuts the counter in half.
But in the days since the bar opened on Wednesday, it’s become something of an oddity. Customers stand on bar chairs and scribble messages in Sharpie up and down the pole.
“Cheers to life, cheers to love, cheers to Oskar,” one client wrote. “T+A were there,” another message reminds future customers.
Oskar sits in what was once the back room of La Principal, the Mexican restaurant on Custer Ave and Main Street. Eric Young, owner of both establishments, said the bar was opening just as whiskey was reborn.
“I think whiskey is hot right now. It’s a classic American spirit, its roots go back centuries,” he said. “I think it’s just kind of having its peak right now. And I wanted to present it.
He is right. Sales of American whiskey rose 11% in 2021-22, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, making it the third most profitable spirit in the country. And between 2010 and 2022, the amount of whiskey sold has more than doubled.
This popularity is partly due to local craft distilleries like FEW Spirits of Evanston, one of Oskar’s main suppliers. Along with the Chicago KOVAL distillery, Young credits him with pioneering the Chicagoland whiskey scene – a whiskey that he says isn’t as recognizable as Tennessee whiskey, but just as high quality.
“To me, a Chicago style is…like Chicago,” said Paul Hletko, founder of FEW Spirits. “Chicago doesn’t really care who you know or who your dad is. Chicago really cares about ‘buckle up and do the job, man.’
While Young estimates that 90% of what he sells is readily available to the drinker at home, a few bottles of Oskar show the variety of local whisky.
Alice in Chains, one of FEW Spirits’ upcoming releases, is what Young recommends for a unique drinking experience. It’s aged in tequila casks instead of classic whiskey oak casks, giving it the flavor of “freshly mowed lawns,” he said.
“It’s just a really fun rock and roll whisky,” Hletko said. “You kind of get that aggressiveness and that desert sweetness… really good flavors from that tequila and kind of roll all in one.”
And while the whiskey can be unique and artisanal, Young said he was careful to avoid creating a bar that was too “fancy or high society”. He said he envisions Oskar as a place where people come to share stories with each other.
The warm, striped wood behind the bar lends a “masculine” feel to the space, as Young describes it. And the bar’s name – inspired by Young’s great-grandfather – is meant to evoke strength, he said.
“We’re not trying to make it a good old boys club or anything like that,” Young said. “But…I bet if you look in there on a typical night, there’s probably going to be more men than women.”
Oskar opens as the whiskey industry begins to lose some of its masculine overtones. Thirty-six percent of whiskey drinkers in the US and UK are women, according to a 2020 report from Distill Ventures, which has more than doubled since the 1990s. And Hletko said FEW Spirits is a founding member of the STEPUP Foundation, which works to bring women and underrepresented people into craft distilleries.
Lakeisha Rogers went with her husband Danny to Oskar’s second night on Thursday. They described themselves as “whiskey people”, Rogers saying the sweetness of the drink got her there.
Rogers said they were watching the construction of the bar, excited for it to open. And on their first time there, Danny stood up and wrote “congratulations” on the red post.
“It’s cool to see it grow from a seed,” said Lakeisha Rogers.
