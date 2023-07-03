Opera Saratoga’s ‘Don Pasquale’ delights with modern touches

The production of Don Pasquale’s Opera Saratoga opened Saturday night at Universal Preservation Hall and by all accounts it was a success.

From the terrific singing to the tight ensemble work, the show breathed fun and laughter for the large crowd, who constantly and loudly showed their delight with huge applause and hoots of delight.

This is the fifth time in the company’s many years that it has performed the opera, written by Gaetano Donizetti for a premiere in 1843. What made this production memorable, however, was how well it been skillfully and intelligently updated, especially in the use of this place.

A push stage sat about 15 inches off the ground with a ramp that separated the 15-piece orchestra: the winds on the left and the strings and conductor on the right. This allowed the actors to run up and down the stairs to the balcony as well as run through the crowd, which at ground level was just a few feet away. English surtitles have also been cleverly placed at the back of the room and clearly visible.

But more so was the decision to make the show contemporary from the costumes (designed by Susanne Houstle) and hairstyles to the props, which included cell phones, a vacuum cleaner, cooler and golf clubs and balls. The latter was also inserted into the libretto, which was originally written in Italian by Giovanni Ruffini. He probably hadn’t heard of golf at the time, but director Meaghan Deiter did a great job working it.

The set was also well lit by Anshuman Bhatia with either bright whites or blue or warm glows.

It all made the comedic romance a delight, but it was the singing and natural acting that brought him together in this cast of just five singers. Everyone also had an excellent diction of Italian. Baritone Andy Papas, known for his comedic flair, was Don Pasquale. He sang with great resonance and despite the intention of the opera, never played too much antics.

Baritone Trevor Haumschilt-Rocha as Dr. Malatesta has a wonderfully rich, grand voice that delights with its robust fullness and fluidity throughout its range. He was masterful in his duets with Papas a duet stopped the show in Act III and called for an encore as well as with soprano Haley Whitney as Norina, the love interest.

And she was pretty awesome too. Besides hitting all those high notes and showing nimble coloratura, she had fun flirting with the crowd. While the other singers focused on the heads of those seated at ground level, Whitney focused with appropriate cheekiness.

As the male love interest, tenor Randy Ho as Ernesto sang with a particularly charming ringtone quality in the famous aria of love’s lamentation that opened Act II. And baritone Kyle Dunn, who doubled as Pasquale’s voiceless servant, took on the role of notary in an outrageous costume and performance that kept the audience laughing throughout.

The chamber orchestra under Brian Garman responded well to all the action, with Garman allowing the room singers to develop a phrase. Balance has never been a problem. The show was also done with Act I and Act II with an intermission before Act III.

Don Pasquale will also be presented at 7:30 p.m. on July 7 and 2 p.m. on July 9, this performance being followed by an after-show discussion with the cast.

Categories: Email Newsletter, Entertainment, Life & Arts, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs