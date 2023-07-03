Entertainment
His sad story and his success in Hollywood
However, one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors is Robert Downey Jr.; Its history is full of ups and downs. From his drug addiction to his glory with the Marvel films and Sherlock Holmes, which gave a second wind to his career.
robert downey jr story
According to the Netflix documentary “Senior” directed by Chris Smith, Downey Jr. began abusing drugs as a child and it was his own father, filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., who introduced him.
He tells how he influenced his son while he used cannabis and cocaine for many years. But the drugs not only affected the lives of the two, there was a time when these two became the connecting point in the father-son relationship.
Moreover, due to his addiction in his youth, he was arrested many times and involved in various scams.
His relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker
From 1984 to 1991, the relationship between Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr. ended due to the actor’s drug addiction.
They were one of the best couples of the era and it was the ‘Sex in the City’ star who has said in several interviews that their dating ended because of his partner’s excesses.
For his part, Downey Jr. himself admitted that this was the reason for their breakup and that he tried to help her.
I loved drinking, I had a problem with drugs, and Sarah Jessica doesn’t, because that’s a far cry from who she is. He gave me a home and an understanding. He tried to help me. I was very upset that I hadn’t improved.
Robert Downey Jr.
Their scams and addictions
Throughout the ’90s, the actor continued his addiction and behavioral issues, which led to him being arrested multiple times for drug possession, violating his probation, and even driving under the influence. ‘alcohol. which forced him to serve a prison sentence and rehabilitation.
But it was in 1999 that things got worse, when Downey Jr. was arrested for trespassing and possession of cocaine and valium. This led to his imprisonment for several months.
“Iron Man” and fame in Hollywood
Although Robert Downey Jr. was on the verge of winning an Oscar thanks to features such as Chaplin and Tropic Thunder, his constant problems with drugs and the law nearly banished him from comedy.
However, the actor’s career took a second breath in 2008 when he starred in the movie “Iron Man”, which launched the famous Marvel Cinematic Universe.
His portrayal of Tony Stark in the MCU has made him one of the most beloved actors and one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood cinema.
From there, his fame continued to grow with the detective strips “Sherlock Holmes” in 2009 and “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” in 2011.
What happened to Robert Downey Jr after Marvel?
Currently, the former Avenger has other projects on the horizon. He will star in Christopher Nolan’s new film “Oppenheimer,” which is slated for release on July 20. He is also preparing his return as Sherlock Holmes.
Also, in the first half of this year, he starred in the series ‘The Sympathizer’, broadcast on HBO, which tells the story of an army general who intends to flee the country with many compatriots to start a new life. canned. The United States of America…
