Wallspace LA Gallery and Moby Arts Host Art Market in West Hollywood

Wallspace LA and Moby Arts are hosting an art market on Sunday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wallspace LA Gallery located at 7701 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood.

Art and creatives will merge for this outdoor summer neighborhood event filled with art, music and activities for kids. The event is also dog-friendly, so bring your fur babies.

The Art Market is a bi-weekly event. Sellers can request an application by visiting https://www.wallspacela.com/contact.php.

Last January, art gallery founders Valda Lake of Wallspace LA and Natily Gonzalez of fine art printing house Moby Arts announced a collaboration and expansion to provide full service to clients and artists, all available in one location at 7701 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood.

Wallspace is a vibrant art gallery now based in West Hollywood, CA, exhibiting Los Angeles-based abstract, contemporary, and street artists. Sharing the founder and director of Valda Lake, we are very excited to find new visions and help launch careers while representing more established artists. We regularly present programming centered on creative women, gay, queer, BIPOC and emerging talent at art exhibitions, art fairs and public art projects. The Wallspace list is made up of 50% female artists and 50% gay and queer artists. Most notably, Wallspace’s public artwork includes installations for the city of West Hollywood on Route 66 with two neon artworks by artist Scott Froschauer, UROK and One Love. Open every day and by appointment, Wallspace can be reached directly by phone or text at 323 930 0471, or by appointment. wallspacela.com.

Moby Arts is an art printing house focused on bringing together groundbreaking artists and charities for worthy causes. Moby Arts encourages artists to participate in the crafting process while supervising their screen prints or giclées. A dedicated workspace is made available to artists so they can create hand embellished prints that are unique in nature. They also focus on art installation, consultation and production. Past clients and projects include Shepard Fairey, Knowledge Bennet, Plastic Jesus, Chris Brown, Jeff Hamilton, Patssi Valdez and Alan Childs. Visit mobyarts.com to learn more.

