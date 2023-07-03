Entertainment
Wallspace LA Gallery and Moby Arts Host Art Market in West Hollywood
– Advertisement –
Wallspace LA and Moby Arts are hosting an art market on Sunday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wallspace LA Gallery located at 7701 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood.
Art and creatives will merge for this outdoor summer neighborhood event filled with art, music and activities for kids. The event is also dog-friendly, so bring your fur babies.
The Art Market is a bi-weekly event. Sellers can request an application by visiting https://www.wallspacela.com/contact.php.
Last January, art gallery founders Valda Lake of Wallspace LA and Natily Gonzalez of fine art printing house Moby Arts announced a collaboration and expansion to provide full service to clients and artists, all available in one location at 7701 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood.
Wallspace is a vibrant art gallery now based in West Hollywood, CA, exhibiting Los Angeles-based abstract, contemporary, and street artists. Sharing the founder and director of Valda Lake, we are very excited to find new visions and help launch careers while representing more established artists. We regularly present programming centered on creative women, gay, queer, BIPOC and emerging talent at art exhibitions, art fairs and public art projects. The Wallspace list is made up of 50% female artists and 50% gay and queer artists. Most notably, Wallspace’s public artwork includes installations for the city of West Hollywood on Route 66 with two neon artworks by artist Scott Froschauer, UROK and One Love. Open every day and by appointment, Wallspace can be reached directly by phone or text at 323 930 0471, or by appointment. wallspacela.com.
Moby Arts is an art printing house focused on bringing together groundbreaking artists and charities for worthy causes. Moby Arts encourages artists to participate in the crafting process while supervising their screen prints or giclées. A dedicated workspace is made available to artists so they can create hand embellished prints that are unique in nature. They also focus on art installation, consultation and production. Past clients and projects include Shepard Fairey, Knowledge Bennet, Plastic Jesus, Chris Brown, Jeff Hamilton, Patssi Valdez and Alan Childs. Visit mobyarts.com to learn more.
– Advertisement –
|
Sources
2/ https://wehotimes.com/wallspace-la-gallery-and-moby-arts-to-host-art-market-in-west-hollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wallspace LA Gallery and Moby Arts Host Art Market in West Hollywood
- How to fight overtourism with technology
- Rahul Gandhi attacks KCR while visiting Telangana, says his ‘remote control’ is with PM Modi | India News
- His sad story and his success in Hollywood
- Is this RB the bargain of the 2023 design season?
- Paris Couture Week kicks off amid fears of riots
- Google Ads Liason tackles AI in AMA session
- Tick bite prevention, symptoms, treatments and Lyme disease data
- Earthquake resistance in Kashmir lies in the traditional architecture
- US and China must establish military communications
- Uxbridge by-election: Sadiq Khan accused of playing politics in former Boris Johnson seat as he saves police station
- President Joko Widodo visits Australia and Papua New Guinea