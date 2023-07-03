BOOGLE BOLLYWOOD BALISTIC AWARDS 2023, when the stars descended on the majestic red carpet





Gaurav Rana – Founder of Boogle Bollywood & Mahi Singh – Managing Director of Boogle Bollywood, India’s leading smart TV network is back with the same excitement with the biggest and most famous award show of 2023 which is dedicated to luminaries by OTT & Silver Screen – OTT BOOGLE Presents BALISTIC 2023 – BOOGLE BOLLYWOOD BALISTIC Awards 2023 Mega stars like- Arjun Bijlani, Kabir Bedi, Mudassar Khan, Deepak Tijori, Rohit K. Verma, Siddharth Nigam, Abhishek Nigam, Akriti Agarwal, Mahi Singh, Deepak Tijori, Aakriti Sharma, Varun Buddhadev, Mame Khan, Shweta Mehta, Jyoti Saxena, Ashnoor Kaur, Ada Malik, Ramji Gulati, Kumarr, Kanwalpreet, Balraj, Ankkitha Maithy, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Simran Ahuja, Kashish Rajput, Shrey Mittal, Isha Gaur, Palash Dutta,and many others not only made a splash on the red carpet, but also thanked their fans andGaurav Rana Sukhija & Mahi Singhfor bringing a platform that recognizes their talent and hard work The extravaganza recognized and honored outstanding contributions across OTT and Silver Screen. The awards night spared no effort to celebrate and congratulate the pioneers of India’s prestigious entertainment industry. He recognized the groundbreaking performances and commended the artists for the blood, sweat and tears they put into creating fantastic work for audiences across the country and the world. Gaurav RanaFounder of Boogle Bollywood &Mahi SinghThe Managing Director of Boogle Bollywood says, “There is no doubt that there is no commercial type show business, and there is no doubt that all creative individuals and entities appreciate the periodic recognition of their efforts. At the BOOGLE BOLLYWOOD BALISTIC Awards 2023, we understand this fact better than anyone else and therefore we strive to do everything we can to recognize this exceptional talent and effort. Boogle Bollywood @ MB Broadcast is a place for artists, filmmakers, music producers and creative personnel, where its content is made available across multiple digital and OTT platforms delivering music with meaning. Boogle Bollywood has won national and international accolades. It has been awarded as India’s Largest Digital Network Music Channel 2017, 2018 and 2019. It is ranked among some of the top 10 music channels in India and acclaimed as, Unmatched Reach Unmatched Presence. Among Bollywood and Pollywood celebrities, Boogle Bollywood @ MB Broadcast is called the stars’ favorite platform for promotions, new launches and branding. As a media partner, Boogle Bollywood has partnered with Bollywood and Pollywood music albums and films. Boogle Bollywood’s cutting-edge programs incorporating exclusive programming and freshly selected new music and videos offer a rich mix of Hindi and Punjabi song tracks.

