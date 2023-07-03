Ananya Panday Says She’s Not Worried About Suhana Khan Entering Bollywood | Bollywood

Actress Ananya Panday recently opened up about her best friend Suhana Khan’s Bollywood debut. While she revealed that Suhana, being a newcomer, is not nervous, but rather confident, Ananya also clarified that she is not worried about increased competition. She called it healthy competition. Read also : Suhana Khan looks pretty in unseen photo, best friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor wish her birthday Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday are childhood friends.

The beginnings of Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. She will make her Bollywood debut with The Archies by Zoya Akhtar. It will premiere on Netflix India on November 24. Undoubtedly, Suhana is making no less of a splash even before her long-awaited debut.

Ananya Panday on Suhana Khan’s debut

Speaking about Suhana, Ananya recently told News18 that Suhana is very confident about her debut. She’s not nervous. She’s very confident and I think she’s very good at what she does. So I’m really, really excited to see her. After The Archies teaser everyone loves him, the actor says.

Ananya on increased competition

Asked about competition in the industry, Ananya admitted that with Suhana’s debut, it will increase. I don’t feel insecure, I feel competitive. I have always been competitive. I think it’s good to have healthy competition because it keeps you motivated. It makes me want to work even harder. It’s inspiring every time new talent comes in because you see what good work there is, you learn from people, Ananya added.

Ananya Panday’s projects

Ananya Panday is the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She was started by Karan Johar in Student of the Year 2 directed by Punit Malhotra.

The actor was last seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannath’s action comedy Liger last year, which did not perform well at the box office. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh ​​Gourav, produced by Excel Entertainment by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

She is also part of Dream Girl 2, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Speaking about it, she recently told Hindustan Times, “Dream Girl 2 is going to be an entertainer full of masti laughs and it will leave a message to you, like the first one did too.