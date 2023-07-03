Even Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Jackie Chan and Robert De Niro couldn’t beat the Bollywood legend in the ‘richest actors’ list

Hollywood is the undisputed number one film industry in the world. The collective financial might of the Los Angeles-based film industry is unmatched. Movies here regularly do business for hundreds of millions, if not billions of dollars. Stars like Tom Cruise dominate the global entertainment industry. It is therefore natural that the richest stars and the most successful artists belong to the American film industry.

However, there are also other film industries. Shah Rukh Khan is often considered one of the best stars of Indian cinema. He delivered phenomenal movies that did amazing business around the world for decades.

The actor has fans and admirers all over the world. Many of his films have achieved iconic status in Indian culture and also abroad. In a recently released list of the richest actors, SRK came in fourth, beating out many Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan, George Clooney, and Robert de Niro.

This Bollywood actor beats Hollywood star Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise has charmed millions of fans worldwide with his bewitching and energetic personality. He is one of the most amazing and versatile stars, with an impeccable sense of humor and unique cinematic skills. He has been part of many fascinating romantic, comedy and action films. Cruise is easily one of Hollywood’s most bankable actors, who has built an epic filmography record that contains many iconic films.

According to reports released earlier this year in January by the World of Statistics Twitter account, Indian movie star Shah Rukh Khan has surpassed the Superior gun movie star along with other Hollywood celebrities like George Clooney, Robert De Niro and Jackie Chan in the list of richest actors in the world.

The Indian movie actor successfully secured the fourth position, with Jerry Seinfeld in first, Tyler Perry in second and Dwayne Johnson in third among the most successful actors in the world. According to accounts data, SRK’s staggering net worth is around $770 million in 2023, while Hollywood action legend Tom Cruise’s net worth stands at $620 million.

Tom Cruise talked about his latest sequel in Impossible mission Franchise

Tom Cruise’s work in the beloved Impossible mission the candor is amazing. The actor has been part of the commercially successful franchise since 1996, having made his debut as Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Missions Force.

The upcoming seventh installment of the franchise, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part I will soon be released in theaters as The Mummy movie star reprises his legendary role as an IMF agent.

The film is said to be an action-packed affair, and Cruise himself performed many killer stunts in the film. In a recent candid interview with Collider, he shared what fans can expect from this latest sequel.

“They could start with this movie to see and understand that it’s all real, all the action is real, it’s hands-on. This movie is an epic adventure. It’s so lush, filled with hands-on action and locations amazing, and all the things that I love about movies I think when you watch this movie it really defines how I feel about cinema and why because you watch this kind of cast, you watch a brilliant cast of together, and the kind of story is very captivating.

Hollywood legend Tom Cruise has captivated audiences with his thrilling, action-packed films and gracefully led several iconic franchises with his unique acting approach.

Mission Impossible: Self Esteem Part 1will be released in theaters on July 12, 2023.

