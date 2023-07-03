Entertainment
Opinion: Film and Politics – Has Bollywood Surrendered?
It is time to assess the state of the Hindi film industry as the first half of the year has passed. The good news is that, unlike last year, the most successful Hindi films were originally made in Hindi. However, there’s another notable trend: the top three blockbuster movies of the year align themselves with the establishment agenda, sometimes subtly and sometimes blatantly.
The highest-grossing film of the year, Pathane, emphasizes national security and portrays the origin of the threat to the nation as coming from the neighboring country. However, Pathane is cautious in describing the neighbor only as an enemy, as he recognizes the presence of good neighbors who care about the lives of ordinary citizens, regardless of their nationality. The Pakistani agent even joins forces with the Indian hero to neutralize the dangerous plan of an evil Pakistani army officer.
A poster of Pathane
The history of Kerala, the second highest-grossing film, also focuses on the threat to the nation but adds another dimension to it. Here, the threat to the country is equated with the threat to its non-Muslim citizens. The film suggests that the danger does not come from outside the borders but from Muslim Indian citizens who systematically convert non-Muslims to Islam and send them to serve ISIS.
While Pathane is cautious in depicting Pakistan only as the enemy, The history of Kerala brazenly portrays every Muslim character as an enemy of the nation. The film highlights the threat Indian Muslims pose to the nation by harboring a secret desire to systematically convert non-Muslim women to Islam, with the aim of turning them into ISIS brides.
Tu Jhoothi, Main Makkar (TJMM), the year’s third-biggest hit, may seem apolitical on the surface because it’s a romantic drama, but deep down it’s just as political as the first two, though its politics run more intimately. It marks a significant break with the classics of the genre, such as DDLJwhere the family initially gets in the way of the blossoming romance between the young couple but eventually gives in to the desires of the new generation.
A still of TJMM
In TJMM, the hero renounces his love when he realizes that she holds his common family against him. The film’s highly independent female lead becomes an obstacle to fulfilling the hero’s romantic desires as she asserts her individuality and demands personal space away from the hero’s shared family. A variant of the genre, the young lovers do not defy tradition, but the hero, supported by his curious and noisy family, forces the woman to surrender. In a nutshell, it’s a film that showcases the triumph of conservative Indian family values over the aspirations of modern, independent women.
All three films indicate a change in the politics of Hindi cinema, especially when compared to some of the most successful films of the early years of the current regime. PACKa film that challenged blind faith, was the biggest hit of 2014. In 2015, Bajrangi Bhaijaan engaged in the politics of religion, and Dangal tackled the theme of gender in 2016. In comparison, the three most successful Hindi films of the year seem consistent and practical as they emphasize themes of threat to the nation originating from Pakistan, a demographic threat to the country’s non-Muslim population, and the triumph of conservative family values over the desire for autonomy of Indian citizens, especially women.
While it is undeniable that major Bollywood productions have chosen to comply, smaller Hindi films such as Bheed And Speech continue to question mainstream politics. However, the scale of their release has dwindled and their box office performance is unremarkable. This begs the question: has the audience for Hindi films changed over the years? Or are the filmmakers reluctant to challenge the regime’s policies, fearing a backlash? Is there pressure on filmmakers to make films that don’t challenge establishment politics, or are those who propagate regime politics through their films rewarded?
Theoretically, a change in Bollywood hits politics may also indicate a change in audience preferences, but it would be premature to draw that conclusion. Mainstream cinema is subject to strict regulation and relies on government patronage at various levels. We have witnessed instances where film sets have been burned and filmmakers attacked when an interest group disagrees with the intent of the film. Likewise, calls for a boycott are commonplace if a group disagrees with the film’s policy. Before making a hasty judgment on filmmakers, it is important to note that commercial cinema is a resource-intensive and risky business that cannot operate independently without government assurances.
The submission could be a temporary tactic to avoid the risk of upsetting the establishment for an industry that is already struggling to get audiences back into theaters post-pandemic. However, as a keen audience and observer of Hindi cinema, it is disheartening to see that our films have ceased to attempt to strike a delicate balance between pleasing the public and challenging mainstream politics, when films like PACKOr Dangal did it once.
(Bikas Mishra is an award-winning writer-director based in Mumbai)
Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.
