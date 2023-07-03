Straight No Chaser comes to Lehigh Valley with a new look, new vibe

This summer, Straight No Chaser is embarking on what may be the riskiest adventure in an a cappella band’s career to date. The nine-member ensemble put on a show featuring new songs and a specially designed look to enhance the music’s vibe.

Welcome to the yacht rock chapter of Straight No Chaser history.

What we’re trying to do is give the fans who come for the shows a new product, seeing us in a different way, singer Seggie Isho said in a phone interview in early June ahead of the band’s performance. Thursday night at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown. going to be a little more laid back. It will always be us. It’s always going to be a cappella. So it’s gonna be the same old jokes. But the music will be different. We were going to do strictly a yacht rock show, and the show is going to be pretty new from start to finish. Generally, when we do the fall tours, we add between six and eight new songs. But for this one, we have about 18 new songs we’ve been working on.

Many of those 18 songs are included on Straight No Chaser’s new album, Yacht on the Rocks, which arrived June 23. To say Isho is curious about how fans will react to the show is probably an understatement. In addition to presenting a concert musically devoted to the yacht rock genre, the group will introduce a completely different perspective on stage.

Generally, were in costumes. Were all in uniform and gave you that Rat Pack vibe, Isho said. But our wardrobe (yacht rock tour) is very different from what people are used to seeing us in. We have a lot of that yacht rock vibe, a lot of pastel colors, a lot of different outfits. Were not uniform. Were all in a specific color spectrum. Yeah, it’s gonna be pretty awesome to see the fan reaction to our release in pinks and baby blues and all that good stuff.

Isho admits the whole yacht rock effort is a risk for the band, which originally formed at Indiana University in 1996 and then banded together in 2008 after a college-era video of The 12 Days of Christmas went viral and landed the band a deal with Atlantic Records. . But the hope is that the Yacht on the Rocks album and tour will be a hit with fans and next year will see a sequel and a second yacht rock tour that will go to cities not included in the race. this summer.

There’s a handful of songs that we’ve already arranged that we couldn’t save for this album, he said. So our hope is that this summer takes off and people really enjoy it. So next year, have a volume two coming out and a tour too. So a lot is at stake in how this summer unfolds. We were taking a pretty big swing and hope people enjoy it.

The idea of ​​a deep dive into yacht rock – an emerging genre in which a number of musical acts perform soft rock hits from the late 1970s and early 1980s or original songs that fit the relaxing vibe on the water or the beach stems from the Straight No Chasers management team.

The band usually does a Spring/Summer tour, then an extended Fall/Christmas tour, and some shows visit towns close to each other each year. The concern was that fan fatigue might set in and people wouldn’t feel the need to see the band every time they played in their markets.

Our tour manager was like Listen you can’t expect these people to spend their hard earned money to come see you if they think they’re gonna hear some of the same show they just saw in December or in the spring. Isho said. Let’s give them something different. Give them a reason (to go out). Let’s make it a destination show, let’s change it up, let’s make it a different vibe, let’s turn it into different sounds, give them a reason to want to see both shows.

The nine singers Isho, Steve Morgan, Randy Stine, Walter Chase, Tyler Trepp, Jerome Collins, Michael Luginbill, Jasper Smith and Freedom Young frequently listened to yacht rock backstage and Collins eventually suggested making a yacht rock album.

Isho thinks yacht rock music is a natural fit for Straight No Chaser, who have released nine full-length studio albums, some devoted to Christmas songs, others to non-festive material.

It’s not just a tribute to the genre and to these artists. It’s a tribute to vocal harmony, he says. I mean, you listen to some of these songs, before we even put our little twist on it, and its just rich, beautiful harmonies that blend together so well and it’s effortless and it’s easy.

In making the Yacht on the Rocks album, Straight No Chaser developed a cappella arrangements for songs by certain acts considered stalwarts of the style, including Toto, Kenny Loggins, the Michael McDonald edition of the Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan and Rupert Holmes. And the band teamed up with a producer who was uniquely qualified to help the band authentically convey the yacht rock experience – Nicholas Niespodziani, vocalist/guitarist/bandleader of the Yacht Rock Revue, the band that was iron spearheading the rise of the genre.

Isho praised the way Niespodziani worked with the nine singers.

Nick was really determined to get us to really understand the (yacht rock) vibe, Isho said. And it became as complex as how to attack a note, how to exit a note, what type of vibrato to use. Nick was really, really into the details. I think when you listen to the album and compare it to other things we’ve done, it’s going to be a little bit different. I don’t know what your average listener will say, but to us who are so close to it, it’s super obvious to us.

Straight No Chasers’ vocal mix has arguably never sounded better than on Yacht on the Rocks, but another highlight is the inventive arrangements of certain songs.

A prime example is the Doobie Brothers’ hit What A Fool Believes, on which Straight No Chaser slows down the tempo, gives an effectively jazzy, soulful edge to the first half of the song that’s different enough to be unrecognizable before bursting into the familiar melody of songs. Other pieces, such as Holmes Escape (The Pina Colada Song), Christopher Cross Sailing, and Earth, Wind & Fires After The Love Has Gone, approximate familiar versions, but translate well into a cappella form.

A few of the songs, like Reelin In The Years and a Doobie Brothers mashup Takin It To The Streets and Martha and the Vandellas Motown hit Dancing in the Streets are not yacht rock songs by definition, but are included on Yacht on the Rocks because the live show needed uptempo material.

We were like OK, we can’t do a slow show. People are going to be like OK, I can’t sit still for two hours, Isho said. I don’t want to say that we added a few things here and there to spice up the series, but we did. And I think it works.

Alan Sculley is a freelance writer.

Straight No Chaser

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Or: Miller Symphony Hall, Allentown

Tickets: millerysymphonyhall.org