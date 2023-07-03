Bollywood actors’ driver dies after 24-year-old son stabs him





In a tragic incident last week, the 53-year-old driver of a Bollywood actor was allegedly murdered by his own 24-year-old son in the Andheri area of ​​Mumbai. The motive for the crime, according to the police, was the son’s grudge against his father for scolding him. The son was arrested and a case was registered under Section 302 (Punishment for Murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Bollywood actor’s driver killed According to a police official, the driver died on Saturday after being treated in a hospital for three days. He had been attacked with iron bars in his residence in Andheri. The defendant is said to have been angry with his father for scolding him and not having had a job for the past two months. Police are currently investigating the case. The incident shines a light on the dark side of the Bollywood glamor industry. Not only are celebrity staffers just ordinary people working to serve their employers, but celebrities themselves are often exposed to horrific threats and even tragic results due to their constant presence in the spotlight. It seems to be becoming quite common in the entertainment industry. In 2012, people were shocked to learn that Star CEO Peter Mukerjea’s wife, Indrani, who ran the media company, was arrested for plotting to murder her own 24-year-old daughter. In another heartbreaking incident, former actor Kamal Sadanah, who made his Bollywood debut in the 1992 film Bekhudia alongside Kajol, shared a personal tragedy from his own family. He watched his father, filmmaker Brij Sadanah, kill his mother and sister at their home in 1990. Kamal Sadanah narrowly escaped when his father also shot him. Brij Sadanah, obviously troubled, committed suicide the same night. In 1997, the death of Gulshan Kumars was allegedly plotted by popular music composer duo, Nadeem and Shravan. The T-series owner was shot dead outside a temple in Andheri in 1997. READ ALSO : Here’s Why Kajol Thinks Her Daughter Nysa Treats The Paparazzi With More Grace And Dignity Than She Does

