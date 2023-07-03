Entertainment
Kevin Spacey trial: ‘Slippery’ actor acted like he ‘thought he could groom me’, court hears | Ents & Arts News
Kevin Spacey behaved as if he ‘thought he could fix’ one of his alleged sexual assault victims – and handsome young men were warned about the ‘slippery’ Hollywood actor as he was ” well known that he was doing no good,” a court heard.
During the first day of giving evidence at Southwark Crown Court in London, the first of four complainants claimed he was assaulted more than 10 times by Space spanning around four years in the early 2000s – claiming the actor placed the alleged victim’s hand on his own penis several times and grabbed it on other occasions.
The man, a driver, was “disgusted” by the alleged sexual assaults, the court heard. “The first time he touched me was just a huge shock. I immediately pushed his hand away,” he said.
Read more: Kevin Spacey trial – as it happens in court
Spacey is charged with 12 sex offenses against four men between 2001 and 2013, and was described by the prosecution as a “sex bully”. He vehemently denied all the charges.
In addition to hearing from the alleged victim, the jurors viewed a recording of his interview with the police. In the footage, he described warning the star on one occasion that he would ‘knock her out’ on the trip to an A-list party hosted by Sir Elton John – but the actor was “excited” by it.
In the footage, the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, described Spacey, 63, as a “slippery, curvy, difficult person” and a “very confused individual”. He also referenced his character as a serial killer in the movie Seven, saying, “He’s kinda like that, kinda creepy.”
‘Don’t do that again or I’ll knock you out’
The man said Spacey told him he could introduce him to A-list stars, and said when he tried to defend himself against one of the alleged assaults, the actor responded: “It’s so exciting to me. You are such a man.”
Describing an alleged incident to police, the man said: “He grabbed me so hard I almost ran off the road. He grabbed me really hard and it really hurt. ‘pushed against the door and said, ‘Don’t do that again or I’ll knock you out’.”
Spacey was “squeezing my ass and rubbing my legs,” the man said during his interview with police.
He also said he found Spacey walking around his apartment naked on occasion, adding, “It’s not something I wanted to see, to be honest.”
“It was well known that he was doing no good”
The alleged victim told the officer that handsome young men had been tipped off about the actor’s behavior and said people would tell them, “You better watch out.”
“It was well known that he was doing no good,” he added.
When questioned in court by Spacey’s attorney, Patrick Gibbs KC, the man denied being aroused by the actor touching him. He also fired the defense lawyer when asked if the alleged incidents had caused him to question his sexuality – calling it a “ridiculous question”.
Asked how Spacey’s alleged actions affected him, the plaintiff said he suffered “shame, embarrassment and shock”.
It “caused me anxiety”, he told the court, adding that it was not easy to talk about at the time, so he largely “blocked” it.
He continued, “I was struggling with the fact that someone touched me and I didn’t allow them to. And second, he was a big movie star.”
The man told the court he said ‘clearly’ he didn’t like being touched that way and denied a suggestion that he ‘sometimes let him do it and… actually responded to it’.
Continuing his cross-examination of the alleged victim, Mr Gibbs began to ask: ‘Isn’t what happened between you…’
The man interjected, “Nothing happened between us – he assaulted me.”
The alleged victim denies having ulterior motives for making the allegations
He also denied jumping on the bandwagon by stepping forward, or being motivated by money, saying: “I’m fine with my life. I could really do without all of this…others have been brave and come forward, so I thought it was time for me to come forward and do the same.”
When interviewed by police, the man said he could no longer watch any of Spacey’s movies or TV shows.
“I can’t watch a movie with [Spacey] inside…I can’t take it, it makes me physically sick,” he said.
The man told the officer that Spacey was “pretending to be nice” but was a “predator” who was “aggressive”.
He added: “He was obviously very disturbed by his sexuality.”
The charges against Spacey
Spacey pleaded not guilty in July 2022 to four counts of sexual assault and one of inciting a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
In January this year he pleaded not guilty to seven other counts – three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of inciting a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
The most serious charge the actor faces, of tricking someone into engaging in penetrative sexual activity without consent, carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
The trial continues.
|
