Possible SAG-AFTRA strike: Hollywood actors’ unions extend contract talks

A possible strike will probably lead to the closure of all television and film productions.

ANGELS — The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) agreed on Friday to extend 2020 TV/Theatrical contracts to avoid a possible strike .

The current SAG-AFTRA contract was set to expire Friday at midnight, but has now been extended until July 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

SAG-AFTRA released a open letter Friday to its members stating that negotiations have been underway for three weeks for a global and inclusive contract.

“No one should mistake this extension for weakness. We see you. We hear you. We are you,” the letter reads.

SAG AFTRA vote last month to authorize a strike if an agreement had not been reached between studios, production companies and streamers by June 30. Nearly 98% of the 65,000 members voted in favor of the strike.

rolling stone reported earlier this week that Hollywood superstars such as Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Ben Stiller were among 300 members who urged the union to stand firm on securing better pay and addressed concerns over artificial intelligence in a letter.

“We want you to know that we would rather strike than compromise on these fundamentals, and we believe that if we settle for a less than transformative deal, the future of our union and our profession will be compromised, and SAG-AFTRA will enter the next negotiation with significantly reduced leverage,” the letter reads.

The Writers Guild of America went on strike in May after a failure to reach an agreement with the studios.