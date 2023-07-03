Taylor Swift triumphantly brings the Eras Tour to Minneapolis – The Minnesota Daily

Taylor Swift is now months away from her monumental Eras Tour, the first full-scale megastar tour since 2018’s Reputation Stadium Tour.

Since COVID-19, Swift has evolved as an artist and fostered an even more meaningful connection with her fans by being extremely prolific in recent years, from surprise albums Folklore and Evermore to the re-recording of her 2012 classic Red (with the release of the 10-minute version of fan-favorite All Too Well) and his return to pop with the 2022 cultural sensation which was his 10th studio album Midnights.

Even before Swift took the stage, it was evident from the outfits worn by thousands of fans (an unwritten rule of attending the Eras Tour dress like your favorite Swift era) the Minneapolis Swifties were eager to experience songs from Swift’s seventh studio album, Lover, live, with the plurality of attendees dressed in pink, the dominant hue of the album cover itself, and its associated aesthetic.

Swift took to social media in November 2022 to describe the upcoming 2023 stadium tour as a journey through the musical eras of my career.

Along with Swifts statement was the promotional tour poster showing 10 separate images of Swift (representing each of her 10 studio albums). The Eras Tour has been announced as THE tour for all Taylor Swift fans, whether or not they became obsessed with her songs during her country days; or when she solidified herself as a pop mainstay in the early 2010s; or when she explored a soft singer-songwriter style with Folklore and Evermore.

Both nights in Minneapolis, Swift opened her sets with several Lover songs. The Eras tour set list has remained largely the same aside from the two surprise songs she does every night of the tour towards the end of her performance.

Serving as exposure to the setlist, Swift opened with Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince. A mid-tempo, yet incredibly catchy track, it was a great precursor to the second song in the Swifts set, the Cruel Summer anthem.

Cruel summer, which is now promoted as a single four years after the release of Lover, was a perfect cathartic release from all the hype and anticipation from audiences eager to see Swift perform live after releasing four albums of brand new material over the past four years. . Swift shone vocally during the show’s second song, powerfully delivering the vocal songs in the chorus and catching the attention of the audience in the stadium.

Are you ready to go back to high school with me? Swift asked the audience before she and her backing band kicked off a performance of the country-pop anthem You Belong With Me, a song that tells the story of having a high school crush on a boy who’s already in a (toxic) relationship, one of his many signature singles from his second LP, Fearless.

Going through Swifts’ studio albums and their respective eras in a non-chronological fashion, Evermore followed the Fearless part of the concert for a comfortable lull in Swifts’ three-hour performance. The singer-songwriter performed fan favorites like Tis the Damn Season and Champagne Problems from the 2020 studio album.

Later in the setlist, Swift performed seven songs from her other 2020 release, Folklore, with each section of the show contrasting well with other high-energy eras like Red and 1989, which are riddled with high-energy pop hits. .

After a relatively quiet period in the setlist, the sold-out crowd was energized once the sights and sounds of the Reputation-era snake iconography were played on the massive screens on stage and heard by the speakers.

The loud, distorted bass intro to …Ready For It?, the opener from his 2017 LP, rang out throughout the stadium to thunderous cheers from the fans. Swift’s performance proved the song to be a mind-blowing masterclass of pop, even six years later. With great group choreography, onstage visuals, Swift’s vocal performance, and sheer onlooker excitement, …Ready For It? was one of the highlights of the Swifts’ two-night stay at US Bank Stadium.

Although this is an album that clearly polarizes in online musical discourse, there is no denying that …Ready For It? and Look What You Made Me Do are powerful songs that will stand among Swift’s most and iconic, one of many examples of his versatility as a songwriter.

After Reputation, Swift played only one song from Speak Now (the re-recording of which is due out in July), her ballad Enchanted, to many adoring fans loudly singing the bridge’s passionate lyrics: Please don’t be in love with someone else. Please don’t have anyone waiting for you.

Towards the end of the Saturday night performance, however, Swift treated the sold-out crowd to another song from Speak Now as one of two surprise nights: Dear John, a song she hadn’t performed in live since 2012.

Before performing the song, whose lyrics reference her former relationship with singer-songwriter John Mayer, Swift told her audience that the Speak Now re-release was not meant to be a fan opportunity. to defend her from her exes from many years ago.

I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote and the memories we made together. So what I’m trying to tell you is that I’m not releasing this album so you can defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about, Swift said.

There’s only one flaw (or rather omission) that sticks out like a sore thumb on the Eras Tour, the absence of songs from Swifts’ 2006 debut album on the main setlist. At one point during her performance, Swift announces that the Eras Tour is meant to celebrate 17 years of music.

But is it really celebrating 17 years of his ultra-successful career if it gives him no place in the setlist?

Instead, the first Swift material in the stadium tour’s cohesive setlist (disregarding surprise songs, in the case of Minneapolis, none of which were songs from her debut) was from 2008’s Fearless, which makes it really a celebration of 15 years of its catalog instead of a truly global one.

Speak Now only received one space for a song on the setlist. Swift could have easily removed a song from the Folklore or Evermore sections of the concert to make way for performances of Our Song or Teardrops on My Guitar as a tribute to her early career. His 2006 self-titled album may be his early writing (still in his country days), but the writing is still excellent and is loved by many fans to this day, making his exclusion from the confusing setlist.

In the grand scheme of things, it’s a puzzle, as Swifts two nights in Minneapolis will be among the best gigs to grace the Twin Cities in 2023.

After Speak Now was the sixth act of the concert, dedicated to his avant-garde pop-crossover album Red. Potentially the most engaging song sequence for the two nights in Minneapolis, Swift brought iconic singles from the album 22, We Are Never Getting Back Together and I Knew You Were Trouble to bring the three songs to life featuring some of the best choruses. of Swift’s entire catalog. Closing the red era for her two performances in Minneapolis was the now even more popular with fans All Too Well, in its glorious 10-minute uncut version.

Later, Swift once again ignited the crowd with Style, initiating Swift’s blockbuster era in 1989.

Swift continued to honor her 2014 studio album by performing chart-topping singles Blank Space and Shake It Off with choreography and symbolism reminiscent of the songs’ music videos. Shake It Off proved explosive and uplifting in a live setting, with Swift and her many backup dancers rocking and swaying to the song’s extremely catchy beat.

At the end of the two gigs, seven selections from Swifts 2022 LP Midnights, the highest award given to an album era in the setlist. Swift kicked off the show’s finale by singing along to the lush, dreamy production of Lavender Haze, then lined up in one of the biggest songs of 2022, Anti-Hero. The closing of both nights was Karma. An infectious and catchy song from Midnights, it was a perfect conclusion to the three-hour gig, giving the crowded stadium one last chance to dance like there was no tomorrow before Swift left the building.

As if there was any doubt before, Taylor Swift has, once again, proven to the world that she is one of (if not the single) the most important songwriters and performers of the 21st century with back-to-back tour de force performances in Minneapolis.

Prepare to hear tour goers rave about it for years to come.