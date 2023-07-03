Bollywood roundup: Anupam Kher, Akanksha Puri, Huma Qureshi and many more…

Mumbai – Akanksha Puri, who was kicked out of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season 2, says she is surprised that the reality show host, Salman Khan, apologized for a simple task, and that she doesn’t still sees nothing wrong with Jad Hadid and her kiss.

On “Bigg Boss OTT 2” Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan apologized for fucking him.

Interacting with the media after his expulsion, Akanksha said: “I’m surprised that Salman Khan apologized, maybe that’s his view of things, but to be honest, I still don’t see anything wrong with it.

“When Salman Khan asked me, I said the same thing, which I will say now, it was a task, just a task, I took it as a task. As an artist, I took like a scene, I’m playing with a co-star, that’s all I took it in. Beyond that, I don’t think anything matters to me.

Although she played a decent game, Akanksha Puri said she had bad intentions and that was the reason for her expulsion.

She said: “I think I was targeted from day one, I didn’t get a chance to play my game 100 per cent, I was in the house for a very short time and I was presented a narrative, that she’s fake, she’s overprepared, she’s overconfident and more.

“I think people have been fed misinformation about me, and this show isn’t that long for me to clear up the pre-fed narrative.”

Akanksha added, “In reality shows, you don’t have to be so real, and I think I presented a real game, maybe that’s another reason why I’m out of the house.”

Akanksha, who played Goddess Parvati in TV series ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’ and won reality show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’, also slammed the remaining contestants for being fake.

“Most of the people inside the house are fake, they’re playing a fake game, so they’re in and I’m out,” she fumed.

“People play for fun, they know it’ll be good on TV, so they show up and react a certain way. One is a vampire, another is Casanova, someone is a gyaani, they all play characters,” she said.

Inspired by ‘Tarla’, Huma’s father introduces ‘batata musallam’ to his restaurant

Mumbai– Actress Huma Qureshi, who is set to play popular chef Tarla Dalal in her upcoming biopic ‘Tarla’, comes from a family of foodies. His father opened his first Saleem’s restaurant in 1977.

Although Saleem’s is primarily a non-vegetarian restaurant, Huma’s father has introduced a special new vegetable dish titled Batata Musallam, inspired by Humas’ upcoming biopic and as a tribute to Tarla’s creative genius.

Talking about the connection she managed to establish between Saleem’s and the late leader, Huma Qureshi said, “The journey of Tarla Dalal and Saleem’s began in the 70s. Today, 50 years later, the meeting of these two worlds makes my heart swell with pride.

She further mentioned, “After watching the trailer, my father decided to take inspiration from Tarla Ji and introduce his popular dish Batata Musallam at Saleem. The power of food and the way it brings communities together is one of the most beautiful things about India.

The late Tarla Dalal was well known for reinventing popular non-vegetarian dishes as vegetarian ones due to her own vegetarian background. For example, she introduced Batata Musallam inspired by Murgh Musallam where the sauce was the same however, she replaced Murgh with potato.

While promoting his film in Delhi, Huma visited his father’s restaurant with his co-actor Sharib Hashmi to try his father’s version of Batata Musallam.

“Tarla” is a slice-of-life film about one of India’s most iconic home chefs, Tarla Dalal, the first woman to have her own cookbook, her own cooking show and the only Indian woman to have received Padma Shri for his work in the field. of the kitchen.

The film starring Huma Qureshi as Tarla Dala will premiere on ZEE5 on July 7.

Rasika would be scared every time she came back from ‘Adhura’ sets

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal, who is gearing up for her upcoming horror series ‘Adhura’, has shared that she used to be scared every time she returns to her room after filming, given the strange atmosphere on film sets. .

The series also stars Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora, and Poojan Chabra and features the story of a reunion gone wrong.

Sharing her experience, the actress said, “The eerie atmosphere on set was unlike anything I had experienced before, which frightened me every time I came back into the room after filming. The suspenseful storyline and the immersive design of the production made a deep impression on me. As an actor, I pride myself on immersing myself in my characters, but Adhura took it to another level.

She further mentioned, “There were times when the line between fiction and reality blurred, leaving me with a lingering sense of unease even when the cameras stopped rolling. It’s a testament to the exceptional storytelling and dedication of the entire team. I can’t wait for audiences to feel the same thrill watching Adhura.

Produced by Emmay Entertainment and directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K. Chawla, the series also features Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, Aru Krishansh Verma as high school friends alongside Rasika Dugal, Shrenik Arora and Rahul Dev playing essential roles.

“Adhura” will be released on Prime Video on July 7

Mrunal Thakur exudes elegance in a traditional saree in ‘#Nani30’ first look

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur’s first look at her forthcoming Telugu film tentatively titled ‘#Nani30’ was released on Monday and shows the actress adorning a traditional South Indian saree exuding elegance and charm.

The picturesque backdrop of a serene beach adds a touch of magic to the scene, hinting at the enchanting narrative that awaits audiences in #Nani30. The actress has teamed up with Telugu superstar Nani for the highly anticipated project.

The actress, who is currently receiving many positive responses to her streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, made her Telugu film debut with the theatrical film Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salman. She also has a project aligned with Vijay Devarakonda.

Meanwhile, Mrunal’s third Telugu film which is currently untitled and will start filming soon, recently had its mahurat where the actress was clicked with Vijay Devarakonda.

Further details regarding the film’s title and plot are currently under wraps and will be revealed soon. The film is directed by Parasuram Petla and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Ayushmann Khurrana to perform at Wembley with Hrithik Roshan as part of UK tour

Mumbai – Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, best known for films such as ‘Dream Girl’ and ‘Andhadhun’, is ready to take a personal step as he will take the stage and perform for the first time at the iconic Wembley Stadium alongside Hrithik Roshan. .

The actor, who will be showcasing the vibrancy of Hindi cinema music with his co-star, said: “I just hope we bring down the house in this haloed stadium and give people an experience they will hopefully remember. him, for a while. a very long time.”

He continued, “India is at the center of global conversations in all aspects. Our art and artists are now world famous and the popularity and appeal of Hindi cinema is only increasing. As an Indian, it’s a great moment for me to perform at Wembley and represent the Hindi film industry and the charm of our cinema to the British people.

Speaking about the upcoming performance, the actor said: “It gives me immense pride that I am performing at Wembley Stadium which has historically seen incredible acts from musical icons like Queen, Coldplay, George Michael, Michael Jackson at historic sporting events, including the 1966 FIFA World Cup Final.”

Apart from his acting career, Ayushmann is also a singer and has lent his voice to various hit songs such as ‘Paani Da Rang’, ‘Sadi Gali’, ‘Nazm Nazm’, ‘Naina Da Kya Kasoor’ and ‘Mitti Di Khushboo’. . .

The actor-singer will be touring two cities in the UK in September this year. (IANS)