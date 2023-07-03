Kevin Spacey’s accuser describes the Oscar-winning actor as ‘slippery, sneaky and difficult’

London A man who described Kevin Spacey as slippery, devious and difficult said on Monday that actors increasing sexual assaults had caused him shame, anxiety and depression.

The man, who worked with the American actor when he came to London’s Old Vic Theater in the early 2000s, said two decades later he couldn’t bring himself to see the films or the shows Oscar-winning television.

I can’t stand to look at the man. It makes me sick, said the man, who cannot be identified under UK law, in a video of his police interview played for jurors in the Oscar winners’ sexual assault trial. It makes me a little sick to talk about it.

He said Spacey made him feel uncomfortable asking him about his sexuality, then became sensitive and moved on to aggressive groping when they were alone together.

He was treating me from the start, the man said when interviewed by police last year.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges involving four men for events that date from 2001 to 2013. The charges include sexual assault, indecent assault and inciting a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

He could go to jail if convicted, although Spacey told a German magazine he expects to be offered a job “when I’m cleared of these charges.”

Once one of the greatest actors of his generation, Spacey won a Supporting Actor Oscar in The Usual Suspects in 1995 and the Best Actor Oscar for the film American Beauty in 1999. He also won awards for the stage and the small screen.

His career dried up when allegations of sexual misconduct against him emerged as the #MeToo movement exploded. It was written off Netflix’s political thriller House of Cards and cut from the completed film All the Money in the World.”

The actor, who has homes in the United States and London, is out on bail. He was artistic director of the Old Vic from 2003 to 2015.

The man said he reacted in horror when Spacey first made contact by rubbing his neck at the start of their working relationship in the early 2000s.

The first time he touched me was just a huge shock, he testified at Southwark Crown Court. I don’t like people’s hands on me.

When he complained to a woman he worked for, she laughed it off and said, You can get away with it, you can handle it. We all know how he is, he said.

The man said he decided he ‘didn’t want to upset the apple cart’.

But as Spacey struggled to grab the man by the crotch and take the man’s hand and use it to rub his private parts on the pants, he began to dread Spacey’s return to London. .

Defense lawyer Patrick Gibbs, in cross-examination, suggested the man, who was disguised in court behind a curtain, was confused by the touching and even got a shiver from it.

Nothing happened between us. He assaulted me,” the man said. “I was doing my job and he was the one who touched me.”

Gibbs confronted the man with a photo he posted six years ago on social media of him and Spacey in which his arm appears to be around Spacey’s back.

Did it make you sick to stand there side by side? Gibbs asked.

The man said he used it to promote his business.

Anyone using social media would have killed for an image like that, the man said.

He said the final straw to working with Spacey came one day when he was driving him to a celebrity summer gala in 2004 or 2005 when the star violently grabbed his crotch and he nearly ran off the road.

He grabbed me really hard and it really hurt,” he said. “I pushed him against the door and said, don’t do that again or I’ll knock you out.

It’s so exciting to me,” he said, Spacey replied. “You are such a man.

That was the end for me, he said I was getting more and more angry. I didn’t want to go down that road.

Gibbs, however, said Spacey only attended the party once in 2001.

The man said he has only told a few people in his life about his experience with Spacey, fearing it could affect his career.

He said he decided to come forward last year, after Spacey was accused of assaulting the three alleged victims in the case.

That’s a big part of it, the man said. Strength in numbers, right?

Or did you see a moving train in 2022 and decide to get on board? Gibbs asked.

That’s not true at all, said the man.

The case, which is expected to last four weeks, continues on Tuesday.