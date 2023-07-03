David Hoffman Lists Hollywood Hills House – DIRT





For the past two years, David Hoffman has lived in a Los Angeles residence he bought for $2.3 million. Now the actor/comedian who plays Doug alongside his trusty sidekick LiMu Emu in the Liberty Mutual Insurance advertising campaign is in the process of putting the place back up for sale; and you’ll only pay for what you need – a feather under $2.9 million for a hacienda-style house nestled in the Beachwood Canyon neighborhood of Hollywood Hills. Originally built in the late 1920s, but meticulously maintained and renovated over the years, the property comprises a main house, as well as a redesigned guest house with its own entrance and separate address – for a total four bedrooms and an equal number of bathrooms in just over 2,300 square feet of light-filled living space. Resting on a walled and gated plot spanning less than a quarter of an acre near the historic gates of Hollywoodland, the main stucco and terracotta structure is introduced via a foliage-lined courtyard enhanced by a stone fountain. flowing stone and an ivy-covered wishing well. A welcoming porch is highlighted by a pair of hammock chair swings and an ornate wooden door, which opens to quirky yet updated single-level interiors with white oak floors, archways and double-glazed windows. casements refinished everywhere. In addition to a living room illuminated by a wood-beamed ceiling and a reconstructed wood-burning fireplace, the formal dining room sports French doors that spill outside, while an adjacent study area connects to a fitted kitchen a subway tile backsplash, hutch, stone countertops and stainless steel Wolf and Thermador appliances. Elsewhere, three bedrooms and upgraded bathrooms. Outside, the private grounds are home to an edible garden, as well as plenty of outdoor dining and lounging areas. There’s also the aforementioned guesthouse, which sits atop a two-car garage flanked by a covered carport, and has just over 650 square feet containing an en-suite bedroom, kitchen with dining area and a living room that leads via sliding glass doors to an expansive terrace resting amidst the treetops. The listing is held by Tina Smith of Sotheby’s International Realty, Toluca Lake Brokerage.

