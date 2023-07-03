The feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel begins on July 5

A beloved local tradition returns for another year, starting this Wednesday July 5th. The Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel (often abbreviated as the Feast of OLMCs) will continue until July 16.

Since 1887, the Italian-American community has been celebrating their faith, culture and family traditions on the streets of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, according to the event website. Every July, the streets are filled with revelers from near and far to take part in an age-old tradition known as the Dance of the Giglio. For 12 days, the streets surrounding the Sanctuary Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel transform into a bustling festival, with food vendors, rides, games and daily entertainment.

Some special dates on file include Childrens Giglio/Family Night on the 6th and 11th, and a parade and mass followed by dancing on the Giglio on the 9th. A nighttime lift from the Giglio will take place on the 12th. end from 15 to 16 with a day of elders followed by a day of celebration.

The namesake Giglio is certainly the star of the show. The highlight of the annual celebration is the hoisting of the four-tonne Giglio, which requires more than 300 volunteers to carry the decorated tower and the adjoining stage which in the past has hosted a 10-piece marching band, we wrote. us in 2019.

Head to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 275 North 8th Street to catch all the action. Opening night begins July 5 at 7 p.m.