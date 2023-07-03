Satya turns 25: Ram Gopal Varma’s film showed gangsters in love with Bollywood | Bollywood

Ram Gopal Varma’s 1995 film Rangeela was an in-depth study of Mumbai’s duality. He bridged the gap between the city streets that speak the Tapori language and the big bad world of Bollywood. Ramu’s 1998 film Satya, although sonically very different, further emphasizes the love for Hindi films. The love shared by him, us, the city and its gangsters. Shefali Shah and Manoj Bajpayee as Pyaari and Bhiku Mhatre in Satya

It’s no mystery that the underworld was in bed with Bollywood in the 1990s. From Sanjay Dutt’s involvement in the 1993 Mumbai bombings to the 1997 assassination of Gulshan Kumar, the industry Hindi cinematography was inextricably linked to the world of gangsters. A don is seen ghost directing a Bollywood movie in Satya, before being shot.

But Ramu was not Madhur Bhandarkar. He didn’t use Bollywood as bait or tadka. Hindi films are organically linked to the life of gangsters. They are not portrayed as a homogenous community for whom Bollywood only exists for extortion or glamour. Like us, for them, Hindi cinema is a way of life.

It’s what connects local gangsters like Bhiku Mhatre (Manoj Bajpayee) to outsiders like Satya (JD Chakravarthy). In addition to their forced physical closeness due to cramped apartments in Mumbai, Satya and Vidya (Urmila Matondkar) also bond through their love of Hindi movies and music. Vidya, a struggling middle-class singer, is able to find her voice in the crowded city through ownership of public properties such as beaches, temples, and movies.

Bachchan hai kya?

When Bhiku first meets Satya, in prison, the latter gets into a physical altercation with him. Looking at Satya smolders with the angry young man’s energy, Bhiku asks him while smiling, Bachchan hai kya, referencing Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic prison scene from Tinnu Anand’s 1981 action thriller Kaalia, where he pronounce the famous line, Hum jahan khade hote hain, line wahin se shuru ho jati hai.

jurassic park

In a cute scene with the film’s four leads having dinner at a restaurant, Pyaari Mhatre (Shefali Shah) struggles to pronounce the name of Steven Spielberg’s 1997 Hollywood fantasy film Jurassic Park. But she and Bhiku can’t help but marvel at the different types of chhipkalis (yes, dinosaurs) in the film. The scene helps humanize them like any other movie-going couple caught up in Spielberg’s immersive world.

Bollywood Music: Altaf Raja to Yash Chopra

Satya spans the whole earworm spectrum of Bollywood music. It shows gangsters enjoying bar dancers shaking a leg to Altaf Raja’s rager Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi in 1997. And in the next scene, the living room of Bhiku’s middle-class Maharashtrian family is steeped in Are Re Are from Yash Chopra’s 1997 musical Dil To Pagal Hai. Gangsters aren’t just about the life of Ae Ganpat, Chal Daru La.

Dream Sequences

Dream sequence songs like Rangeela Re and Tanha Tanha naturally lend themselves to Rangeela. But there are also a few in Satya. Urmila Matondkar as Vidya, a struggling singer, is seen in simple cotton sarees in most of the film, but in the romantic dream sequences she switches to Manish Malhotra’s chiffon sarees, owning each song as if it was his music video.

Sapno Mein Milti Hai

Veteran lyricist Gulzar has often said he wanted to write a song true to the way Bambaiya gangsters think and talk. Thus, a song like Kallu Mama finds an organic place in Satya. But the film also has a Sapno Mein Milti Hai, a Punjabi song with words like kudi and munda’, but filmed about a Maharashtrian couple. In an interview for me, composer Vishal Bhardwaj had narrated the song which was originally composed for Gulzar’s film Maachis in Punjab because Ramu wanted a punchy dance number. When Vishal asked how Ramu would use the Punjabi song in a realistic Mumbai film, Ramu replied, You leave it to me.

When Sapno Mein Milti Hai appears to Satya, it’s not at all shocking because at that moment Ramu has skillfully established the cosmopolitan realm in which the film operates. It is a space where Maharashtrian gangsters and their families are well versed in Punjabi songs and love to shake a leg at them. Moreover, the fact that women like Pyaari Mhatre are dressed head to toe in traditional clothing does not make us forget the Maharashtrian setting.

Border – Reminder of the tragedy of Uphaar

Near the end of the film, Satya and Vidya watch JP Dutta’s 1997 war film Border in a crowded movie theater. When the room is sealed off by the Mumbai police as they want to catch Satya, an empty gunshot leads to a stampede that kills over a dozen. Ramu uses this particular film to reflect the tragedy of Uphaar Cinema in 1997, when many lost their lives due to a fire that broke out during a Border house show at Delhi’s Uphaar Cinema.

Like the life of these gangsters, Bollywood also comes with its share of joys and traumas. Ramu writes a love letter to movies to Satya, but also sheds light on the lifelong angst caused by the obsession with movies. He does not take advantage of the cinema to glorify gangsters. Instead, he takes advantage of the films to humanize them. So you know what to say the next time a Bhiku Mhatre screams from the seashore,

Who is the King of Bombay?”

Bollywood.