Aspiring actor Robert De Niro’s grandson dies aged 19





Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson has died, the family has announced. In a statement, De Niro said he was “deeply saddened by the passing of my beloved grandson,” Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez. “We really appreciate everyone’s condolences,” De Niro said. “We ask that we be granted privacy to mourn the loss of Leo. A cause of death has not been announced. The New York City Police Department said De Niro-Rodrigeuz was found unconscious just after 2:20 p.m. Sunday at 55 Wall St. in lower Manhattan. Emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, police said. Police said the cause of death would be determined by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, where a spokesperson could not be reached immediately on Monday. The NYPD said De Niro-Rodrigeuz was 18, but a representative for Robert De Niro said he was 19. In a statement provided to NBC News, Drena De Niro, daughter of De Niros and mother of De Niro-Rodriguez, said: It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we have the privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief. Drena De Niro posted an Instagram tribute to her son on Sunday night, calling him “my beautiful sweet angel.” “I have loved you beyond words or description since the moment I felt you in my belly,” she wrote. “You have been my joy, my heart and everything that has ever been pure and real in my life. I would like to be with you right now.” “I don’t know how to live without you, but I will try to carry on and spread the love and the light that you made me feel so much by becoming your mom,” she continued. “You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish love alone could save you.” Celebrities expressed their condolences in the comments section of the social media post. Drena, I’m so sad to hear about the handsome Leo, wrote Bravos Andy Cohen. I send you all my love. Actor Rosie Perez wrote: Shocked! I am really sorry! We are all here for you!!! I love you too much! Former reality TV star Victoria Gotti has shared memories of De Niro-Rodriguez when he was young. You were such a playful, handsome, friendly, amazing young boy who grew into an amazing young man! she wrote. A young life far too short, added Gotti. I love you baby boy!!! Dear Dreana, you were a GREAT “hands-on” mom. According to an IMDB pageDe Niro-Rodriguez was an aspiring actor, appearing in films like A Star Is Born and Cabaret Maxime. Robert De Niro, 79, saidEntertainment Tonight Canadain May that he had welcomed a seventh child.

