Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of Robert De Niro, dies aged 19 | Entertainment





NEW YORK (AP) Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of Robert de Niro, died at age 19. Her mother, Drena De Niro, announced the news Monday in an Instagram post. I don’t know how to live without you, but I will try to carry on and spread the love and the light that you made me feel so much by becoming your mom, she wrote. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish love alone could save you. Drena De Niro shared Leandro with artist Carlos Mare, who posted uncaptioned black squares to his Instagram accounts. I am deeply saddened by the death of my beloved grandson Leo. Were very grateful for everyone’s condolences. We ask that we be granted confidentiality to mourn our loss of Leo, Robert De Niro said in a statement. Further details were not immediately available. Messages to a representative for Drena De Niro were not immediately returned. In response to a request to confirm a TMZ report that Leandro was found in a New York City apartment, NYPD wrote that an 18-year-old man was found unconscious, unresponsive and pronounced dead. by EMS to the premises of a Wall Street address which houses the Cipriani Club Residences. Leandro only recently turned 19, media reports. The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death. Drena De Niro, 51, is the eldest of Robert De Niro’s seven children (the A 79-year-old woman welcomed a baby earlier this year). The actor adopted her when he married his mother, Diahnne Abbott, his first wife. Drena De Niro is also an actress, with roles in Joy, The Intern and Mozart in the Jungle, among a long list of credits. Leandro also had acting credits to his name, with roles in three projects also featuring his mother: The Collection in 2005 and Cabaret Maxime in 2018 and A star is born. In The Bradley Cooper remake, mother and son played the mother and son, wife and child of Dave Chappelle’s character.

