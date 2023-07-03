Adipurush Box Office Saved By Prabhas Beating Bollywood Stars, Thanks To 390 Crore Worldwide Gross & 100 Crore Telugu Share, Cut Loss? [Reports]





Adipurush, which was released on June 16, became a box office dud. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, director Om Raut has been mired in controversy ever since his first trailer was uploaded. Even after hitting the big screen, the film received negative reviews and was criticized for the poor adaptation of Indian Epic Ramayana. Despite the negativity surrounding the film, Adipurush grossed 390 crore worldwide. Yes, you heard right! The movie made headlines recently as OG Lord Ram, Arun Govil, Sita- Dipika Chikhlia and Lakshman- Sunil Lahri gave their thoughts on the movie and called it a mockery of Indian epic. But it is said that despite the criticisms, the film managed to reduce the loss. Scroll down for more details. Due to Prabha’s celebrity status, Adipurush seems to have saved film producers from serious financial loss. Despite grossing 390 crore globally, the film also earned over 100 crore on top of that from Telugu share. Well, only Prabhas managed to attract audiences which has not been done by any Bollywood actor in recent past including Shah Rukh Khan who returned to acting with Pathaan. Adipurush fell flat at the box office shortly after SatyaPrem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, hit screens on June 29, Bakri Eid. Prabhas’ standout had a massive opening with 91 crore across all languages, leaving behind Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan, which opened at 57 crore. Recently, the HD version of Adipurush was hacked after being attacked by hackers. Before its big OTT release, its HD version leaked online. Back on the work front, Prabhas has Salaar alongside Shruti Haasan and Project K with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi! Must read:When Saif Ali Khan was slapped by a fan’s boyfriend for not dancing with her at a nightclub and remembered the striker saying “You have a million dollar face… “ Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

