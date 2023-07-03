Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, actor and grandson of Robert De Niro, dies at 19





Leandro De Niro Rodriguezbudding actor and grandson of Hollywood star robert deniro, is dead. According TMZ, Rodriguez was a housekeeper in New York on Sunday afternoon when he was found dead by a friend who had not heard from him for a few days. A cause of death has yet to be officially announced. The young actor, who appeared in the films Maxim Cabaret And A star is bornwas only 19 years old.





“My beautiful sweet angel,” Leandro’s mother, Drena De Niro, said of the tragic news in an Instagram post. “I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my womb. You have been my joy, my heart, and all that has ever been pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now I wish I was with you I don’t know how to live without you but I will try to carry on and spread the love and the light that you made me feel so much by becoming your mother. She continued: “You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish love alone could save you. I’m so sorry baby, I’m so sorry [Carlos Mare]. Rest in peace and eternal paradise my darling boy.” “Dear Drena, I send my deepest condolences to you and the family,” singer Lenny Kravitz wrote in response to the post. “All of this is beyond words at this time. I love you.” Model Naomi Campbell also wrote, “Drena is heartbroken for you, such a duo, I can’t imagine how you must feel, may the lord cover and hold you, in this moment and this loss very sad. I love you, always here for you.” Leandro’s grandfather, Robert De Niro, also released a statement regarding the news. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” the actor said. “We greatly appreciate everyone’s condolences. We ask that you please grant us the privacy to mourn the loss of Leo.” Related: 10 Major Movie Roles Robert De Niro Didn’t Get Or Turned Down



Leandro De Niro Rodriguez may have pursued an acting career With his whole life ahead of him, it’s impossible to know what Rodriguez would have continued to do in the years to come, although he tried to act. As a small child, he appeared in the 2005 film The collection with his mother, Drena. In the hit movie of 2018 A star is born, he played Leo Stone, the son of George “Noodles” Stone (Dave Chappelle), the best friend of Bradley Cooper’s character. He also had another small role in 2018 Maxim Cabaretcredited as playing “The Kid”. Robert De Niro adopted Leandro’s mother, Drena, in 1976 after marrying Diahnne Abbott. Leandro’s father was the artist Carlos Rodriguez. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

