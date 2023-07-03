Utah’s Sundance Labs have helped some of Hollywood’s top filmmakers ‘find their voice’ – St George News

Sundance Institute Directors and Screenwriters Lab member Masami Kawai appears with actor and Sundance Institute Directors Lab creative advisor Ed Harris in Sundance, Utah on June 9, 2023 | Photo by Jonathan Hickerson/Sundance Institute via The Associated Press, St. George News

SUNDANCE Twenty-five years ago, Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “Love & Basketball” was practically dead.

She had launched her now classic film all over Hollywood, and everyone had said no. Then she got a call inviting her to Sundance Labs, a creative retreat for aspiring directors and screenwriters at the idyllic Sundance Mountain Resort nestled in Utah’s Wasatch Mountains – where she would work on her script and get advice from industry veterans. Suddenly he came back to life.

Later, Sundance helped organize a reading that brought her ahead of Spike Lee, who would go on to do the film.

“Sundance changed the trajectory of my career,” Prince-Bythewood said in an interview earlier this month from the 2023 Directors Lab, where she first returned as an advisor. “I wanted to come back for years.

The Sundance Institute is perhaps best known for its annual film festival in Park City, Utah, but the screenwriting and directing labs have been equally, if not more, influential in helping launch the first films of many Hollywood filmmakers in the past. 40 years.

Alumni include Ryan Coogler, Paul Thomas Anderson, Quentin Tarantino, Nia DaCosta, Taika Waititi, Lulu Wang, Charlotte Wells, and this year’s Best Director winners Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

The Laboratories, which began in 1981, were created by Robert Redford, who wanted to create a space for artists to create, push boundaries and explore outside of the commercial pressures of Hollywood cinema. Fellows get a free trip to the mountains, resources to work on and film scenes, actors at their disposal, and some of Hollywood’s top talent as advisors. And, from the beginning, the beating heart of this community has been Michelle Satter, founding director of the institute’s feature film program.

Satter has many, many stories about working with filmmakers early in their careers, from PT Anderson, who came up with the seed of an idea for “Hard Eight,” to Coogler, who developed “Fruitvale Station” in the laboratories. When the Daniels arrived with “Swiss Army Man,” she recalls they didn’t have much experience working with actors.

The labs gave them a space to help them develop this skill and hone their unique storytelling sensibility, which blossomed further with their second feature, “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

“Sundance does not own, produce, or fund these films,” Satter said. “We just help them find their voice and encourage their vision.”

Ultimately, Satter simply feels privileged to be, which she humbly calls a small part of the trajectories of these artists as they grow and develop their confidence as storytellers.

“Even though the industry has changed, we still need to support independent voices, bold creative films and brave work,” Satter said. “Sundance is that kind of sacred, magical space to support really exciting new independent voices that need to be seen and heard. A lot of the projects we support have a real sense of urgency. And that’s never going to change.”

Filmmaker Miguel Arteta said he owes his career to Satter. He has returned to the labs several times as an advisor, including this year.

“As artists most of us have been backed by someone and you want to pay it forward. This element is really charming. Then there’s this really selfish element of wanting to be energized and invigorated by creativity,” Arteta said. “These are people who try to go against the grain and tell very honest and courageous stories. They try to take risks. The fact that there is a program that has found such a beautiful way to support them is a wonderful thing.

Among this year’s eight directors, Sean Wang, who came up with his “DDi” script about a 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy the summer before high school, and Audrey Rosenberg, whose “Wild Animals” follows a character seen as a an outcast in his 19th-century farming community who is bent on hunting a mythical beast.

During the week, they are treated to workshops on directing actors, screenings and Q&As with advisors and intensive work on scenes they have chosen in their scripts that they can shoot, edit and present while advisers like Joan Darling, Joan Tewkesbury, Arteta, Prince-Bythewood, Ira Sachs and Ed Harris observe and advise.

“It’s hard to put into words how special the lab environment really is,” Wang said. “People who are my heroes engage with me through work I have written and have been able to penetrate so deeply and personally into the deepest crevices of my soul.”

Rosenberg, who went to film school at USC, said the labs were a profoundly different and essential experience.

“It’s much more emotional and less technical,” Rosenberg said. “To really have the space, the opportunity and the security to tap into who we really are and what we really want to say is incredibly rare.”

One of the main principles of the laboratories is a “spirit of generosity”. And Satter ensures that there is no sense of competition, just support.

“There’s nothing quite like it in terms of working on a film,” said Harris, who has been an adviser since 2002 and has worked with Chlo Zhao and Benh Zeitlin. “You can’t be here and not be in a good mood. It’s all about giving, learning and sharing your knowledge.

“It almost feels like a cult,” Harris added with a laugh. “It’s not. It’s really not.

Prince-Bythewood also said she feels inspired to be surrounded by new voices of filmmakers early in their careers and hopes she will help them as much as she has years before. Strolling down the halls for the first time in over two decades, she was smitten with every great movie and filmmaker that came out of the labs.

“How many of these special projects would never have happened without Michelle, without Robert Redford’s vision, without this amazing place?” she asked. “It’s actually really scary to think about.”

Written by LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.