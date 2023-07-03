Dakota Agenda: July 3-7 | News, Sports, Jobs

The nose of a Scottish

By MERRY HELM

July 3 — Born in Couper of Fife, Scotland, Jim Lees arrived in Jamestown on this date in 1872. Lees, like his contemporary Limpy Jack Clayton, ran a saloon.

Fort soldiers nearby. Seward were frequent customers in Jamestown saloons. On one occasion, a small Irish soldier named Cochran fought with the much larger Lees. Things heated up and the Irishman jumped across the bar and onto Lees’ back.

Trying to shake Cochran off, Lees turned and the Irishman bit the tip of the Scotsman’s nose. Lees rushed to his wife, who carefully put the dangling point back in place, laid a slice of bacon on it, and covered it with corn plaster. It worked; Lees came out with nothing more than a small white scar. The bruise on his ego, on the other hand, was probably a bit more serious.

The Fourth at Fort Rice

By Ann Erling

July 4 — On this day in 1865, the newly united United States of America celebrated its first Independence Day after four years of civil war. Although far from the battlefields of the war, the Dakota Territory was also affected by the conflict, especially its lone soldiers. After spending the duration of the Civil War on the sparsely populated plains of Dakota Territory, the officers and soldiers of Fort Rice found the reunification of their nation a valid reason to celebrate the Fourth of July with renewed excitement.

Fort Rice men suspended all activity for a day to properly recognize America’s Independence Day. The events of that day were carefully and colorfully detailed in Fort Rice’s newspaper, the Frontier Scout. A newspaper written and published by and for the soldiers of the fort.

On the morning of July 4, 1865, the men of Fort Rice greeted the sunrise with a 13-gun salute and found the day cool, windy, and wet with occasional splashes of rain. Far from being dreary, the camp was decorated with ornaments made by the soldiers; currencies “4th July” “1776” And “Peace” painted on yellow volutes, and two large crowns bearing the initials of “George Washington” And “Abraham Lincoln” were hanged at the entrance to the camp.

Surrounded by the patriotic artwork of their comrades, the soldiers and officers of Fort Rice listened as Captain Adams compared the American people to Noah of the Old Testament. Just as Noah and his family were delivered, says Adams, the nation was delivered. “The arch of our freedoms resting on an ever-still mountain…the rainbow of peace stretching from the Atlantic to the Pacific Sea.”

The speeches were quickly followed by the highly anticipated matches of the day. The Fort Rice men enthusiastically competed for prize money in several contests, including a one-mile foot race, a blindfold barrel race, and horse races.

At the end of the games, the fictional costume parade began. Each soldier dressed in outrageous gear and armed himself with whatever he could find; pokers, brooms and crutches, robes, face paint and meter-tall hats.

As the day drew to a close, an officer wrote: “The thirteen guns of the evening, like the morning, shook the earthen roofs of Fort Rice, and woke distant echoes in the surrounding hills and ravines, and the sun set on the happiest Fourth ever , past, present or future.” The Fort Rice men then shared a feast of salmon, oysters, clams, peaches, and champagne; deliquesces rarely, if ever, seen at the fort.

After four years of division, America celebrated its Independence Day as one nation. The men of Fort Rice honored their country and celebrated the end of the war as best they could; with games, good food and real camaraderie.

Return of the Wild West

By DAVE SEIFERT

July 5 – On this date in 1876, the steamer Far West returns with the first news of Custer and the expected encounter of his 7th Cavalry with “Indians.” Until then, no one knew that the Battle of the Little Big Horn had taken place earlier on June 25. Everyone was eagerly awaiting news of the Custer expedition.

The Wild West was commanded and flown by Captain Grant Marsh of Yankton. His orders after the battle were to “reach Bismarck as soon as possible”. On the evening of July 3, Captain Marsh was under steam at the mouth of the Little Big Horn River in what is now Montana.

Wounded soldiers from the battle had been carried aboard and a Dr. Porter had been assigned to assist them. General Terry’s Adjutant General, Colonel Ed Smith, was also accompanied by official dispatches from the battle as well as numerous other messages.

In the days leading up to the ship’s arrival however, a sense of unease loomed within Fort’s walls. Lincoln, Custer’s embarkation point. An expected courier bringing news of the expedition had not yet arrived.

The town of Bismarck also shared the collective concern. The last report anyone had was from Mark Kellogg, a Custer expedition correspondent. He had earlier reported to the Bismarck Tribune that “We leave the Rosebud tomorrow and by the time it gets to you we will have met and fought the Red Devils, with what outcome remains to be seen. I am leaving with Custer and will be at his death. Kellogg’s prophecy turned out to be incredibly accurate.

Around 11 p.m. on the evening of July 5, 1876, the Far West finally docked along the Missouri River at Bismarck. She had covered about 700 miles in just 54 hours. Dr. Porter and Colonel Smith fled from the steamer, appealing to Mr. JM Carnahan, telegrapher. Mr. Carnahan was to spend the next twenty-two hours sending news of the disaster. The news they brought to the world was that Custer had been killed at the Battle of Little Big Horn, along with fourteen other officers, 237 enlisted men, and other civilians and Indian scouts.

Mark Kellogg’s earlier report ultimately turned out to be surprisingly true.

rawhide town

By Ann Erling

July 6 — What do you do with a 55-foot, two-and-a-half-ton gorilla?

Rawhide City was first located seven miles south of Dickinson on Highway 22. The town was designed by two men from Dickinson who had been linked by their interest in the Old West and antiquing. Bob Watts and Harold Sweitz built their dream city inside a 50-by-120-foot steel building, using lumber from an old schoolhouse in Hebron to construct the two-level main street.

In the summer of 1974, all 13 businesses in Rawhide City were open to the public. From the bank to the library, visitors were able to enter and explore each business, learn about artifacts and area history, shop for antiques, and view more than 400 paintings by Watt in the art gallery.

Several years after Rawhide opened, Watts added another piece to his art collection – a giant mechanical gorilla. Created by Watts from metal and foam, this gorilla, also known as Og, kept a silent, yet impressive watch over the city he was outside of Dickinson.

Four years after opening, Rawhide City and Og moved to Mandan, in an effort to avoid the construction of a highway near the original location in Dickinson. Newly located on Interstate 94, the Old West Town, and in particular Og, has received a lot of local attention. Many locals supported a new tourist attraction, while others thought the gorilla was too over the top and had nothing to do with North Dakota or the Wild West. Ignoring any objections, Og ​​leaned into the freeway as Watts had planned.

Shortly after moving to Mandan, Watts sold his Rawhide City to two retired Mandan residents, Jack Hopfauf and Dean Olson, who reopened the attraction in July 1981. Which brings us to the question… What do you do with a 55-foot, two-and-a-half-ton gorilla?

On this date in 1981, readers of The Bismarck Tribune were treated to the story of the newly redeveloped and reopened old inner city and a possibly homeless gorilla. After years of watching over the small town, Og’s place in the Wild West was in question. Under new management, Og and Rawhide City were separated.

Although equipped with lower admission fees, a larger concession stand, and plans to spruce up Og, business in Rawhide City faltered. Just a few years after it reopened in 1981, and after nearly 10 years of taking visitors back in time, Rawhide’s doors have closed forever.

But what about Og?

Og was purchased by Glen Lelm of Harvey. Lelm planned to feature the gorilla on the roof of his tool building, but after his insurance company canceled the plan, Og found himself on his back, forgotten, for more than 10 years.

Finally, in 1993, a retired Harvey resident named Bert Miller thought Og might be useful in putting a “little life” back in his hometown. Og was quickly moved along Highway 52, attracting visitors with the tagline, “Come to Harvey and monkey around!”

More than a decade later, Og was damaged beyond repair in a storm. One can only hope that Og is in the Old West afterlife, guarding the Rawhide City that once entertained and educated visitors of all ages.

A record flight

By TESSA

SAND

July 7 — On this day in 1929, Dwight “Barney” Zimmerley flew over the town of Cogswell, ND. Zimmerley was on a record flight from Brownsville, Texas to Winnipeg. It flew nonstop for 1,725 ​​miles, easily beating the old record of 758 miles.

On his return flight, Zimmerley stopped at Stirum and Cogswell for the night, and the residents held a banquet and reception for the new record holder and former Cogswell boy.

Residents remembered Zimmerley’s earlier exploits in Cogswell. He had been the first to have an automobile, and according to the Cogswell company, that’s how he got the nickname. “Barney. »

“Scaring horses and careening his machine through the streets, he soon acquired the name Barney, for it was at this time that Barney Oldfield was at the height of his glory as a driver of high-speed machines. said the Enterprise.

It was an apt nickname for Zimmerley, who proved he too was a master pilot of high-speed machines when, on that day in 1929, he claimed the record for the longest non-stop flight.

“Dakota Diary” is a Prairie Public radio series in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota and with funding from Humanities North Dakota.