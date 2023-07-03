Actor Hill Harper set to challenge Slotkin in Michigan Senate primary





Harper, an actor from The Good Doctor, has never run for office before. He is expected to run to the left of Slotkin, a moderate three-term Democratic House member who represents a swing district. His allies believe Harper, who is African American, will be able to build a coalition that includes progressive and black voters. They also point to his history on President Barack Obama’s cancer panel and his ties to well-heeled potential donors in Hollywood. I think Hill entering the race would be a very good thing for Michigan Democrats, Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton said. In my experience, coronations tend to hurt the party, while strong, competitive primaries with healthy, respectful debate about real issues tend to help. Some Democrats have warned that Harper’s offer isn’t a sure thing until he announces he’s running. He originally prepared for a kick-off in April . If Harper pulls the trigger, he’ll face a tough climb. Slotkin had $2.3 million at the end of March, according to campaign finance reports. And she is expected to win the support of much of the Democratic Party statewide and nationally. EMILYs List, VoteVets, End Citizens United, Rep. Haley Stevens, and the Michigan Building Trades Council endorsed it. Many of Slotkins’ potential Democratic competitors have already opted out of a Senate campaign, including Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and State Senator Mallory McMorrow. Retired Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), whom Slotkin is replacing, contributed to reducing the field . Harper will also face off against several other Democrats who have entered the Senate race, including Michigan State Board of Education Chair Pamela Pugh, former state Rep. Leslie Love, businessman Nasser Beydoun and lawyer Zack Burns. On the GOP side, State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder, former Berrien County commissioner Ezra Scott, businessman Michael Hoover and attorney Alexandria Taylor are among those vying for the position.

