Graduate producer Lawrence Turman dies aged 96 | Entertainment

‘The Graduate’ producer Lawrence Turman has died aged 96.
The Oscar-nominated filmmaker died on Saturday (01.07.23) at the Motion Picture and Television Country Home and Hospital.
His son, John Turman, told Deadline. Our father Lawrence Turman passed away late yesterday. It’s sad but he had a long and storied life and it’s the passing of an era.
Memorial services hosted by the MPTF and the University of South Carolina (USC) will be held.
Turman started out in Hollywood as an agent, before launching his career as a producer with “The Young Doctors” in 1961.
Turman was nominated for an Oscar for the 1967 romantic comedy classic “The Graduate,” which starred Anne Bancroft, Dustin Hoffman and Katherine Ross, and was the highest-grossing film of the year in North America.
He spent $1,000 on the rights to Charles Webbs’ 1963 novel “The Graduate,” but it took him years to sell the story.
The producer finally found a director in Mike Nichols.
His other producer credits include 1968’s ‘Pretty Poison’, 1970’s ‘The Great White Hope’ and 1998’s ‘American History X’.
Turman also made two films in 1971 “The Wedding of a Young Stockbroker” and “Second Thought” in 1983.
He partnered with David Foster on The Turman/Foster Company in 1972, which operated under the Warner Bros. banner, and they developed their flop television pilots, including “Mass Appeal.”
Turman was director of the Peter Stark Production Program at the University of Southern California.
He published the volume ‘So You Want to be a Producer’ in 2005.
In 2011, the executive filmmaker produced a sci-fi horror prequel “The Thing” directed by Matthijs van Heijningen Jr. and starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Joel Edgerton.
Dean Elizabeth M. Daley, Dean of USC’s School of Cinematic Arts, paid a touching tribute in a statement that read: Larry led a remarkable life for 96 years and we were blessed to share some part with him.
“Larry was a legend in the movie industry. His fifty-year career has given us classics like ‘The Graduate’, for which he was nominated for an Oscar, ‘The Great White Hope’, ‘The Thing’ and ‘American History X’, and made him the expert on the critical role of Producers in cinema…
“Without a doubt, Larry was a transformative member of our industry and our school. He was a wise mentor and guide.
“On a personal note, Larry has been my dear friend and colleague for nearly 40 years, and I will miss him deeply, as I know many of you will. Having him in our lives has been a blessing beyond measure. We will announce plans for a celebration of Larry’s life as soon as we have them.