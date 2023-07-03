Oscar-nominated producer ‘The Graduate’ was 96 – The Hollywood Reporter

Lawrence Turman, the Oscar-nominated principle producer of The graduation who was behind other films including The Great White Hope, pretty poison, American history x and the last film ever made by Judy Garland is dead. He was 96 years old.

Turman died Saturday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, his family announced.

A former agent, he and producer David Foster began a 20-year partnership in 1974, and the first film to come out of the Turman Foster Co. was by Stuart Rosenberg. The drowning pool (1975), starring Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.

They separated in 1991 when Turman left to start an association to head the prestigious Peter Stark production program at USC that lasted until his retirement in 2021.

However, Turman had not finished producing, and in 1996 he and John Morrissey started the Turman-Morrissey Co., which made Jamie Foxx the star. Loot Call (1997); by Tony Kaye American history x (1998), starring Edward Norton in an Oscar-nominated role as a neo-Nazi; and comedy LL Cool J kingdom come (2001).

Turman also directed two feature films, which he also produced: The wedding of a young stockbroker (1971), with Richard Benjamin, and Doubts (1983), with Lucie Arnaz.

Turman has produced over 30 films and nearly a dozen TV movies during his career. “I initiate every film project I work on; most of them wouldn’t have seen the light of day if I hadn’t decided to make them,” he wrote in his 2005 book, So you want to be a producer. “I am the starter and also the finisher.”

A member of the Producers Guild of America Hall of Fame, Turman knew someone in his profession should never spend their own money to take a picture, but he did just that in 1963, shelling out over $1,000 $ optional. The graduation after reading a review of Charles Webb’s first novel in The New York Times.

It then needed a director and focused on Mike Nichols; Elaine May’s former comedy partner had never directed a movie, but was fresh off an extensive Broadway tour with Neil Simon Bare feet in the parkwith Robert Redford and Elizabeth Ashley.

“Mike Nichols was an intuitive hunch,” Turman said said vanity lounge in 2008. “Webb’s book is funny but biting. The humor of Nichols and May seemed to me to go hand in hand.

He told Nichols, “I have the book, but I have no money. I don’t have a studio. I have nothing, so let’s do this. We’ll make this movie together, and whatever money comes in, we’ll split 50-50. The director immediately signed.

After being turned down by every major studio for two years – Nichols had made Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and received an Oscar nomination in the meantime – Turman asked Joseph E. Levine of Embassy Pictures to finance The graduation after promising he could do it for $1 million.

When Turman and Nichols were unhappy with Calder Willingham’s overly bleak script, they gave the untested Buck Henry a chance.

Nichols then cast the unknown Dustin Hoffman as a recent college graduate who is having an affair with the wife of his father’s business partner, and The graduationwhich ultimately cost $3 million, grossed $35 million in its first six months en route to becoming the highest-grossing film of 1967.

He was nominated for seven Oscars, but only Nichols won. (He lost the best image race to In the heat of the Night.)

“I was famous after The graduation for about 20 minutes,” Turman said in a 2017 interview. “It’s good to have a better table at the restaurant, but deep down, it doesn’t motivate me.

“I never even thought about fame. I was inundated with phone calls, letters and scripts after the success of the film. This is Hollywood. Fame is fleeting and gives us life. We m asked to run a few studios, to be a production manager, but it went on for almost a year, and then the next flavor of the month producer came along.

Laurent Tourman Courtesy of the Turman family

Born at Cedars of Lebanon Hospital in Los Angeles on November 28, 1926, Turman graduated from Los Angeles High School, where he was the newspaper’s editor for basketball and sports, and from UCLA. He spent two years in the US Navy as an enlisted man, then went to work for his father in textiles, although he always wanted to be a Hollywood producer.

“Everyone always says how hard showbiz is,” Turman said. vanity lounge“And, of course, they’re right, but it’s childish stuff compared to the garment industry, where someone will cut your heart out for a quarter of a cent a yard. I was carrying rolls of fabric five blocks after making a sale, only to learn that the customer had bought it cheaper, and I had to take the rolls of fabric back to my dad’s office.

After interviews with producers Jerry Wald and David Lewis and agent Sam Jaffe went nowhere, Turman responded to a blind ad in Variety and was hired at the Kurt Frings agency for $50 a week. He eventually became an agent, representing Joan Fontaine and Alan J. Pakula, among others. (He once brought four clients into Alfred Hitchcock’s. from north to northwest.)

During his four-year stint as an agent, “I was a sponge; I absorbed it all,” he wrote in his book. “I learned who is who and how Hollywood works. I met everyone I could, which turned out to be helpful in ways I never imagined at the time.

He left the agency after receiving an offer to produce with Stuart Millar the melodrama Fredric March-Ben Gazzara The young doctors (1961).

They also worked together on I could keep singing (1963), featuring the troubled Garland in her last film – Turman called her a “grey-hair giver” – that of Susan Hayward Stolen hours (1963) and Gore Vidal’s political drama The best man (1964), starring Henry Fonda and Cliff Robertson, before Turman dissolved the partnership.

While trying to get The graduation together he produced Irvin Kershner’s The Flim-Flam Man (1967), with George C. Scott, followed by the film written by Lorenzo Semple pretty poison (1968), starring Anthony Perkins and Tuesday Weld, and the film version of The Great White Hope (1970), starring Broadway production stars James Earl Jones and Jane Alexander.

Turman first met Foster when he hired him as a publicist on The graduationand the two enjoyed a successful partnership, with films including Hero (1977), Caveman (1981), John Carpenter The thing (1982), Run in fear (1986), short circuit (1986), Shine the cube (1989) and The wild river (1994).

“Larry is the opera and the symphony”, Foster said THE Los Angeles Times in 1994. “I like going to the football game and screaming and carrying on.”

Turman wrote in his book, “We were complementary, not supplementary. He gravitated toward action and size – Run in fear and the [1994] redo the getaway – while I’ve always been drawn to more intimate and emotional stories like [1984’s] mass appeal Or [1980’s] Tribute. I felt my strength was in the script and the editing, while his was in the marketing and the relationships.

He and Morrissey worked together at Rastar Pictures before setting up their own store.

Survivors include his sons, John, a co-writer on Pontoon (2003) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007); Andrew, cameraman and director of photography; and Peter; daughters-in-law Analuisa, Nancy and Sheri; grandchildren Audrey, Carter, Georgia and Olivia; and nieces Katherine (journalist) and Suzanna.

A service will be held at the cinema house on a date to be determined. A donation in his name may be made to the Larry Turman Endowment Fund for the Peter Stark Program — USC School of Cinematic Arts.

As a producer, Turman “strongly believed in writers and enjoyed working with them, respecting their core value,” his family noted.

“He had many friendships with some of the greats. His correspondence shows a back and forth with his friend William Goldman as Turman tried to get The graduation did and Goldman wrote Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, each in their own way trying to capture the voice of their generation. Initially plans to produce Butch CassidyTurman backed out so Goldman could get the attachments to shoot the movie with Newman and Redford.

“His passing marks a truly golden era in Hollywood cinema.”