Garbage at Pine Knob, 5 things to know – The Oakland Press

Thirty years ago, three guys in Madison, Wisc. one (Butch Vig), a successful producer for Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, Sonic Youth and more, teamed up with Scottish singer Shirley Manson for an experiment that became the band Garbage. Suffice to say that it is successful.
A hit out of the box thanks to singles such as “Only Happy When it Rains”, “Stupid Girl”, “#1 Crush”, “Push It” and “I Think I’m Paranoid”, the quartet released seven albums and also contributed the theme to the 1999 James Bond film “The World Is Not Enough”. Garbage has been particularly busy over the past three summers, opening tours for Alanis Morissette, Tears For Fears and, this year, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. Along the way, he’s been nominated for seven Grammy Awards and won an MTV Music Video Award.
It’s been a while but time has flown for Manson, Vig, Duke Erikson and Steve Marker. And Manson says Garbage has no plans to be dumped anytime soon…
Manson, 56, says Garbage has enjoyed the past few summers supporting other bands and finds it easy to play nice with others. “You know, when we first emerged, we were older than our peers, so we didn’t get involved in a lot of the bitchy, training stuff that a lot of young bands get immersed in. We want to have a good life and we want to have fun and we want to be parents and respect the musicians. Even if we don’t like their music, we respect the struggle because it’s not easy, especially now. So every artist has our respect, and maybe people feel that respect when you’re courteous and kind. No one wants to be on tour with a band that makes them feel uncomfortable on their own stage. I think that’s just being part of a music community.
This week’s show marks the third straight season that Garbage has starred at Pine Knob. “Oh my God, we’re all obsessed with Pine Knob,” Manson says. “We love Pine Knob. It’s just a beautiful place and they treat you well and everyone is cool and there are no problems. The local crews are all respectful, kind and helpful. So we are full of love for Pine Knob.
Manson says that despite being “abandoned and forgotten” by his first record label in 2005, Garbage has maintained his career by force of will. “It’s not because a radio station or a magazine or a music site has defended us, because they haven’t. Yet we continue to thrive just by going out and playing, by developing a really strong fanbase that has allowed us the privilege of being able to continue releasing records and playing live. We’ve played North America three summers in a row, it’s unbelievable. I know the bands bleat about the fans but that’s what it’s all about if you write something they relate to they’ll like you because you helped express something in them that they can’t necessarily communicate themselves.
Manson confirms that Garbage is working on her eighth album, the sequel to 2021’s ‘No Gods No Masters’, although work was slowed by hip surgery in January to repair an injury she suffered in 2021.” The band went on without me, just writing instruments, and they’ve been incredibly productive, so I’m having a hard time catching up. In the middle of the night, I’ll text them, “I found something thing for song number eight! It’s a different procedure this time, making a record, and at the same time exciting because we’ve never done it like that. We’ll see what comes out; it definitely has a different flavor to that of the last disc.
One item on Garbage’s future wish list, according to Manson, is “we all really want to play with the LA Philharmonic or a big orchestra like that. We would love to play with an orchestra. We went to London last November for a James Bond birthday celebration where we performed our Bond theme ‘The world is not enough’ and we got to play with the orchestra for a song and it was absolutely spectacular . So we would like to do an entire concert with an orchestra, a selection of all our songs. It would be the dream.
Garbage performs with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Metric at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6 at the Pine Knob Music Theatre, 33 Bob Seger Drive, Independence Township. (313)471-7000 or 313Presents.com.
