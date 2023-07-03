‘Indiana Jones 5’ is the latest Hollywood mast to bomb in China

Meanwhile, Middle Kingdom’s Lost in the Stars topped $315 million after jumping 67% in its second weekend.

As Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018, it would appear Indiana Jones 5 was a domestically biased IP sale, especially with the brand mostly inactive since 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, with less than expected foreign appeal. None of the previous “Indiana Jones” movies have played in China, which means there’s no generational nostalgia for Harrison Ford’s brand or star character.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate is the latest major Hollywood film to bomb in China, earning just $2.3 million in its opening weekend. It follows The Flash earning just $25 million since opening three weekends ago as well as The Little Mermaid earning just $3.7 million after a month in theaters.

It’s another costly example of how Chinese audiences show a preference for local films over Hollywood tentpoles, a conundrum for studios that spent the 2010s relying on China as a growth market.

Even Fast X earned $139 million, well below the $391 million totals from Furious 7 and Fate of the Furious as well as significantly below the over $200 million totals from Hobbs and Shaw and F9. Rise of the Beasts earned $85 million, well below Bumblebee’s $171 million gross, Transformers: The Last Knight’s $228 million total, and Transformers: Age of Extinction’s $300 million total. .

The only recent franchise movies to come close to pre-COVID predecessors are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. ($88 million vs. $99 million for the sequel in 2017) and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” which grossed $50 million vs. Into the Spider-Verse’s $62 million in 2018 .

Meanwhile, China-owned Lost in the Stars is soaring. The homegrown mystery-romantic thriller earned nearly as much in China in its second weekend of release ($117 million) as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate ($130 million) in its weekend of release. global opening. That Friday-Sunday gross is up 67% from the film’s Friday-Sunday debut of $70 million and a record high in China for a non-opening weekend.

Russian filmmaker Alexey Korenev’s Chinese adaptation of the 1990 film A Trap for the Lonely Man, itself adapted from the Robert Thomas play, follows a woman (Janice Man) who disappears while on vacation abroad with her husband (Zhu Yilong) only to reappear just as the search comes to a dark end. However, the husband refuses to accept that his wife has returned and argues that the wife is an impostor.

Trailer “Lost in the Stars”

It has now earned $317 million in just under two weeks, already surpassing The Flash’s worldwide total. The pic grossed $37 million on Sunday, and at this rate it could join Chinas Wandering Earth 2 and Full River Red in the $600 million club. There have only been four Hollywood titles to reach that benchmark in 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Guardians Vol. 3, Fast X, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One likely to be the fifth.

Ironically, with Oppenheimer or Barbie outperforming, the next likely contender will be The Meg 2: The Trench, which is a Chinese-Hollywood co-production starring Jason Statham and Wandering Earth and Wolf Warrior II star Wu Jing. The Meg earned $155 million in North America and China on its way to a worldwide total of $530 million in summer 2018. If the sequel plays anything like a Chinese blockbuster in China, it will have a ahead of its Hollywood rivals. .