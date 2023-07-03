Film actor to host karaoke night, movie marathon and live show in Rexburg





REXBURG What do you get when actor Kirby Heyborne comes to town to host a karaoke party? Kirbyaoke. The karaoke showcase is part of a weekend of events featuring Heyborne, known for his roles in The Best Two Years, The Singles Ward, The RM and other films. Heyborne is the host of BYUtvs Making Good, in which he and his team travel the country to offer a boost to organizations that could use a little help in their own efforts to make a positive difference. Heyborne will be at the Romance Theater in Rexburg on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 for the karaoke showcase, a movie marathon, Q&As and a live performance featuring music and narration by Heybornes. Event calendar : Friday, July 7 (All Friday events are free.) 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Adapted art exhibition and volunteer fair

6:30 p.m. – Film: Son of Provo

8 p.m. – Kirbyaoke (karaoke show) Saturday July 8 (Tickets available here.) 10 a.m. – Movie: The RM

Noon – Film: The Singles Ward

2:30 p.m. – Q&A with Heyborne

3 p.m. – Film: The two best years

7:00 p.m. – Live show The events coincide with the Art Stroll, which Rexburg Arts organizes on the first Friday of every month. From 5 to 8 p.m., the Romance Hall will feature an adaptive art exhibit and volunteer fair where the public can connect with local organizations that rely on volunteers. Sons of Provo will be presented for free on Friday, July 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Romance Theater. The film stars Heyborne, Will Swenson, and Danny Tarasevich as members of a Provo, Utah-based boy band called Everclean. The 2004 mockumentary-style film follows the band through the highs and lows of trying to make a name for themselves in the music industry. Then at 8 p.m., Heyborne will host Kirbyaoke, a karaoke showcase featuring local artists. The show will feature Ian Hart and William Talbot from Idaho Falls, Emrie Miller from Ammon, Brady Stuart from Rigby, Nicole Riding Stoker from Sugar City, and Rexburg residents Charlie Miller, Aidyn Kunz, Haley Clipp, Cassidy Clipp and Baylee Reed. Audience members who wish to participate can also register for the chance to be called upon to perform. Tickets for Saturday’s events are $5 for individual movies, $10 for Q&A and top two years, $15 for all three movies and Q&A, or $30 for the Concert Pass, which covers all Saturday events. Tickets for individual shows will be available at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, Click here.

