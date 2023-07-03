Keanu Reeves Reveals the Lesson He Learned Early in His Hollywood Career





Keanu Reeves has had a long and successful career in Hollywood. Since his acting debut in Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure to the four action-packed films in John Wick franchise, he continues to be one of the biggest movie stars. However, all of this didn’t happen without learning a few things along the way. THE Matrix The actor recently opened up about something he learned early in his career that stuck with him. The 58-year-old actor opened up about his early career, which saw him cut his teeth with commercials when he was in his early twenties. Like many actors, he was familiar with the audition system, where he had to continually test roles, hoping something would stick. Many of these trials took place in the early hours of the day, and this commonality meant that the eventual superstar had an eye opener. He revealed: I did an advertisement for corn flakes…. That’s when I learned, “Okay, don’t audition until 11.” I’m not a morning guy. It makes a lot of sense. It’s hard to perform at your best if you’re sleepy and not in an alert state of mind. Auditions don’t always give actors a lot of time, so being on your A-game is key. Not being in the morning at an 8:00 audition would certainly be a hindrance. While some stars, like Dwayne Johnson, find energy in an early morning workout routine, that certainly doesn’t apply to everyone. THE Speed alum went on to say that he also had another rule for himself when it came to auditioning for commercials in particular, saying: Either way…as if I didn’t like the product, I wouldn’t go to the audition. When you’re a product spokesperson, it’s important to believe in the item you’re selling. Otherwise, your delivery may not look authentic. Keanu Reeves apparently understood this very early in his career. Often, young actors take any job they can get. It’s good to know that even when he was a struggling actor, Reeves still had principles. You can see a YouTube clip of his interview below: It’s not so surprising to hear that the star has principles for himself, even as a young actor, considering where he is today. And his co-stars can’t seem to speak highly enough of him, as there’s always a sweet anecdote about the actor floating around. John Wick Newcomer Rina Sawayama has revealed the movie star was incredibly welcoming on set, acting as a mentor to early cast members. The A-lister is also great with his fans, as evidenced by a viral video of him interacting with a youngster. toy story 4 fan. Needless to say, he seems like an incredibly grounded person. Keanu Reeves fans are surely eager to see what he decides to do next. And any casting agents looking to recruit him for a future production might want to do themselves a favor and schedule potential auditions in the afternoon, at the earliest. You can catch the star in the latest addition to his filmography, John Wick Chapter 4, which is now available for rent on Amazon. You can also read some of Keanu Reeves’ best performances from every decade, including some of the most iconic films of his career. For more information on other movies coming to theaters and on VOD later this year, be sure to check out our 2023 New Movie Releases Schedule.

