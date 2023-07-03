Dame Sheila Hancock is heartbroken after losing her wedding rings | Entertainment
Dame Sheila Hancock was ‘heartbroken’ after losing wedding rings
The 90-year-old actress kept her favorite jewelry close to her heart by wearing four rings on a chain around her neck that included bands from her marriages to the late John Thaw and Alec Ross and rings that belonged to her parents – but Sheila lost them at a night out in central London last week and she has mounted a campaign calling for help.
During an appearance on ‘Good Morning Britain’ on Monday (03.07.23), she explained: “I don’t wear jewelery as such, you know what I mean. I wear a watch for practical reasons … but it contained my mother’s rings – my mother’s wedding ring – my father’s signet ring and it’s the only thing I have from my father because he had no other goods.
And my first husband who died, and John who died too. And a little crucifix we bought in Egypt. And I take it with me… It’s kind of sentimental nonsense but I have it with me for big events and things like that. It may be hidden behind my shirt or in plain sight.”
Sheila went on to explain that she last wore it to a night out at the Theater Royal Haymarket in London’s West End and hoped someone found it on the street.
She continued: “I don’t know how I lost it. I went to this wonderful show – ‘Accidental Death of an Anarchist’ – and went to the party afterwards and was photographed doing Wearing it, then I looked at CCTV cameras when I got home and couldn’t quite see, but it looked like I might have lost it while walking between the theater and the car. “
She concluded by saying, “What worries me is that you take it to the police and they don’t do lost and found anymore. They don’t have time. If someone l ‘a and if someone finds something like this – what do you do?
“Before, you would stop the brass on the beat or go to the police station with it. Now all the police stations are closed. So you can’t do that.
“I feel like somewhere out there someone picked it up, put it in their pocket thinking it’s obviously something sentimental, what can I say. TO DO?”
As well as appearing on TV, calls were made on Sheila’s Twitter page offering a 500 reward for returning the jewelry.
One article read: “Sheila is heartbroken to lose her most prized possession; a gold chain holding 4 wedding rings; her parents and her 2 marriages to Alec Ross John Thaw. Believe lost in central London earlier this week last. PLEASE RT. Shes absolutely desperate for her comeback. 500 Reward offered.”
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos