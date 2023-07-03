Netflix Adds ‘Insecure’, ‘Six Feet Under’, ‘Ballers’, More HBO – The Hollywood Reporter





HBO Insecure is now streaming on Netflix, marking the first time an HBO original series has been available on a rival streaming platform in the US All five seasons of the Issa Rae series, which aired its finale in 2021, landed on the rival platform on Monday, confirming reports that the show may be among Warner Bros.-owned titles. Discovery added to Netflix. The streamer is also configured to add Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Six Feet Under And Ballers under a co-exclusive deal with WBD’s Max, which closed late last week. Additionally, the HBO series true blood will be added to Netflix outside the US HBO has rarely licensed its original shows beyond its own siblings, with sex and the city sold in syndication (with extensive modifications) to TBS and later other basic cable networks. And when Richard Plepler was CEO, HBO-licensed series like The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, Deadwood And Thread to Amazon because HBO didn’t have its own streaming platform at the time. The deal potentially gives some of HBO’s titles a new audience and could help WBD financially. The David Zaslav-led conglomerate has been looking for ways to cut costs, removing some content from the Max platform, formerly known as HBO Max, and canceling a number of projects on TBS as well as titles previously enlightened, like bat girl movie. The company has also made layoffs in recent months. On her instagram storiesRae, who co-created, wrote and produced Insecure in addition to starring in it, pointed out that the series was available on Netflix, reposting the streamer’s Instagram announcement and sharing a short video of the show airing on TV with a “Now Playing Netflix” graphic. as you could hear him say: “syndication”. Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny reposted Netflix’s tweet announcing that he added Insecurejust adding “Enjoy, y’all.” 11:45 a.m. This story has been updated with Issa Rae’s reaction to the news of Insecure streaming on Netflix. 12:39 This story has been updated with Prentice Penny’s reaction to the news of Insecure streaming on Netflix.

