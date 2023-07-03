‘Sopranos’ actor thanks SCOTUS for ‘allowing’ him to ‘discriminate’, makes announcement about his work





Actor Michael Imperioli thanked the Supreme Court on Saturday for “allow” him to discriminate after ruling that a graphic designer who creates wedding websites doesn’t have to create them for same-sex weddings. He also decided to “ban fanatics and homophobes” from viewing his work. “I have decided to ban fanatics and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or TV show I have been in. Thank you to the Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and to exclude those I disagree with and oppose. USA! USA!” he wrote. “Hate and ignorance are not a legitimate point of view” he wrote on Instagram. “America is getting dumber by the minute.” FILE – Michael Imperioli attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) SUPREME COURT RULES AGAINST BIDEN STUDENT LOAN DEBT In a 6-3 decision released on Friday, the Supreme Court ruled in favor by artist Lorie Smith, who sued the state over its anti-discrimination law prohibiting businesses offering sales or other accommodations to the public from refusing service because of a customer’s sexual orientation. Judge Neil Gorsuch is the author of the majority opinion, who said that “In this case, Colorado is seeking to compel an individual to speak in a manner consistent with his views but challenging his conscience on a matter of major significance.” “But, as this Court has long maintained, the ability to think for ourselves and to express those thoughts freely is among our most cherished freedoms and part of what keeps our Republic strong,” he said. he continued. The Supreme Court issued several judgments at the end of June, including ruling against President Biden’s Student Loan Plan. FILE – Justices of the United States Supreme Court pose for their official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, October 7, 2022. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images) In the 6-3 decision, the court ruled that federal law does not authorize the Secretary of Education to forgive more than $430 billion in student loan debt. The High Court also spoke out against affirmative action THURSDAY. “Or a benefit to a student whose heritage or culture has motivated them to take on a leadership role or achieve a particular goal must relate to that of this student unique ability to contribute to the university. In other words, the student should be treated based on their experiences as an individual, not based on their race,” Judge Thomas wrote in the majority opinion. FILE – The Guardian or Ruler of Law, created by sculptor James Earle Fraser, lies on the side of the United States Supreme Court September 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Al Drago/Getty Images) Imperioli is known for his roles in “Sopranos”, “Le Lotus Blanc” and “Les Affranchis”. Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer and Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report. Learn more from FOX News.

