Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 9-15 | Entertainment

Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 9-15:
July 9: Actor Richard Roundtree turns 81. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew of The Crystals is 78. Actor Chris Cooper is 72 years old. TV personality turned musician John Tesh is 71. Country singer David Ball is 70 years old. Business leader Kevin OLeary (Shark Tank) is 69. Singer Debbie Sledge of Sister Sledge is 69. Actor Jimmy Smits is 68 years old. Actor Tom Hanks is 67 years old. Soft Cell singer Marc Almond is 66 years old. Actor Kelly McGillis is 66 years old. Singer Jim Kerr of Simple Minds is 64 years old. Courtney Love is 59 years old. Anthrax bassist Frank Bello is 58 years old. Actor David OHara (The District) is 58 years old. Actor Pamela Adlon (King of the Hill, Louie) is 57. Actor Scott Grimes (ER, Party of Five) is 52 years old. Singer-guitarist Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse is 48 years old. Musician Jack White is 48 years old. Actor Fred Savage is 47 years old. Singer Dan Estrin of Hoobastank is 47 years old. Actor Linda Park (Star Trek: Enterprise) is 45 years old. Actor Megan Parlen (Hang Time) is 43 years old. Singer-actor Kiely Williams of 3LW (Cheetah Girls films) is 37 years old. Actor Mitchel Musso (Phineas and Ferb, Hannah Montana) is 32 years old. Actor Georgie Henley (The Chronicles of Narnia) is 28 years old.
July 10: Actor William Smithers (Dallas, Peyton Place) turns 96. Singer Mavis Staples is 84 years old. Actor Mills Watson (BJ and the Bear, Lobo) is 83 years old. Actor Robert Pine (CHiPS) is 82 years old. Moby Grape guitarist Jerry Miller turns 80. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 76 years old. Bassist Dave Smalley of The Raspberries is 74 years old. The singer Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys is 69 years old. Banjo player Bela Fleck of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones is 65. Actor Fiona Shaw (True Blood, Harry Potter Films) is 65. Drummer Shaw Wilson of BR549 is 63 years old. Actor Alec Mapa (Ugly Betty Half & Half) is 58 years old. Country singer Ken Mellons is 58. Porno for Pyros guitarist Peter DiStefano is 58 years old. Actor Gale Harold (Hellcats) is 54 years old. Country singer Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts is 53. Actress Sofia Vergara (Modern Family) is 51 years old. Singer Imelda May is 49 years old. Actor Adrian Grenier (Entourage, Cecil B. DeMented) is 47 years old. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 years old in Slave) is 46 years old. Actor Gwendoline Yeo (Desperate Housewives) is 46 years old. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas (American Pie) is 43 years old. Singer Jessica Simpson is 43 years old. Actor Heather Hemmens (Hellcats) is 39 years old. Rapper-singer Angel Haze is 32 years old. Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards is 30 years old.
July 11: Vocalist Jeff Hanna of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band turns 76. Ventriloquist Jay Johnson (Soap) is 74 years old. Actor Bruce McGill (Animal House) is 73 years old. Actor Stephen Lang is 71 years old. Actor Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers) is 70 years old. Actor Sela Ward is 67 years old. Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy is 66. Reggae singer Michael Rose of Black Uhuru is 66. Actor Mark Lester (Oliver) is 65 years old. Jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum is 65. Guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 64 years old. Singer Suzanne Vega is 64 years old. Actress Lisa Rinna is 60 years old. Weezer bassist Scott Shriner is 58. Actor Debbe Dunning (Home Improvement) is 57. Actor Greg Grunberg (Hero, Alias, Felicity) is 57 years old. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin (The Jeff Corwin Experience) is 56 years old. Actor Justin Chambers (Greys Anatomy) is 53 years old. Actor Leisha Hailey (The L Word) is 52 years old. Actor Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) is 51 years old. Rapper Lil Kim is 49 years old. Actor Jon Wellner (CSI) is 48 years old. Rapper Lil Zane is 42 years old. Actor David Henrie (Wizards of Waverly Place) is 34 years old. Actor Connor Paolo (Revenge) is 33 years old. Singer Alessia Cara is 27 years old.
July 12: Actress Denise Nicholas (In the Heat of the Night) turns 79. Singer Walter Egan is 75 years old. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 75. Actor Cheryl Ladd (Charlies Angels) is 72 years old. Singer Ricky McKinnie of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 71. Actor Mel Harris (30s) is 67. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 67 years old. Soul Asylum guitarist Dan Murphy is 61. Actor Judi Evans (Days of Our Lives) is 59. Gin Blossoms lead singer Robin Wilson is 58. Lisa Nicole Carson (Ally McBeal) is 54 years old. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 50 years old. Rapper Magoo is 50 years old. Actress Anna Friel (Monarch, Pushing Daisies) is 47. Singer Tracie Spencer is 47 years old. Actress Alison Wright (The Americans) is 47 years old. Actor Steve Howey (Reba) is 46 years old. Actor Topher Grace (That 70s Show) is 45 years old. Actress Michelle Rodriguez (The Fast and The Furious films, Lost) is 45 years old. Actress Kristen Connolly (Zoo) is 43 years old. Singer-guitarist Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry is 40 years old. Actor Matt Cook (Man with a Plan) is 39. Actor Natalie Martinez (Under the Dome) is 39 years old. Actor TaRhonda Jones (Empire) is 35 years old. Actor Melissa ONeill (The Rookie) is 35 years old. Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, House of Cards) is 33 years old. Actor Erik Per Sullivan (Malcolm in the middle) is 32 years old.
July 13: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert turns 95. Actor Patrick Stewart is 83 years old. Actor Harrison Ford is 81 years old. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn of The Byrds is 81. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 77 years old. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) is 75 years old. Actor Didi Conn is 72 years old. Actor Gil Birmingham (Twilight films) is 70 years old. Country singer Louise Mandrell is 69. Bassist Mark The Animal Mendoza of Twisted Sister is 67 years old. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 66. Actor Michael Jace (The Shield) is 61. Actor Tom Kenny (Spongebob Squarepants) is 61 years old. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 61 years old. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 61 years old. Ken Jeong (The Masked Singer, Dr. Ken) is 54 years old. Singer Deborah Cox is 50 years old. Coldplay drummer Will Champion is 45. Actor Aya Cash (Youre the Worst) is 41 years old. Actor Colton Haynes (Arrow) is 35 years old. Actor Steven R. McQueen (The Vampire Diaries) is 35 years old. Singer Leon Bridges is 34 years old. Actor Hayley Erin (General Hospital) is 29 years old. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf (The Whispers) is 18 years old.
July 14: Actress Nancy Olson (Sunset Boulevard) turns 95. Football player-turned-actress Rosey Grier is 91. Actor Vincent Pastore (The Sopranos) is 77 years old. Ultravox bassist Chris Cross is 71. Actor Jerry Houser (Summer 42) is 71 years old. Actor Eric Laneuville (St. Elsewhere) is 71 years old. Actor Stan Shaw (Harlem Nights) is 71 years old. Singer-comedian Kyle Gass of Tenacious D is 63 years old. McBride and the Ride guitarist Ray Herndon is 63. Actor Jane Lynch is 63. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 62. Actor Matthew Fox (Lost, Party of Five) is 57 years old. Crash Test Dummies keyboardist Ellen Reid is 57. Singer-guitarist Tanya Donelly of Belly is 57 years old. Actress Missy Gold (Benson) is 53 years old. Xscape singer Tameka Cottle is 48 years old. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 48. The taboo Black Eyed Peas musician is 48 years old. Actor Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights) is 44 years old. Fleabag) is 38 years old. Bastille singer Dan Smith is 37 years old. Actress Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries) is 36 years old. Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds is 36 years old.
July 15: Actor Patrick Wayne turns 84. Singer Millie Jackson is 79 years old. Moby Grape guitarist-vocalist Peter Lewis is 78. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 77 years old. Drummer Artimus Pyle (Lynyrd Skynyrd) is 75. Actor Terry OQuinn (Lost, West Wing,) is 71 years old. Singer-guitarist David Pack (Ambrosia) is 71 years old. Drummer Marky Ramone (The Ramones) is 71 years old. Guitarist Joe Satriani is 67 years old. Country songwriter Mac McAnally is 66. Model Kim Alexis is 63 years old. Actor Willie Aames (eight Is Enough, Charles In Charge) is 63. Actor Lolita Davidovich is 62 years old. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 62 years old. Actor Shari Headley is 60 years old. Actor Brigitte Nielsen is 60 years old. Drummer Jason Bonham is 57 years old. Actor Amanda Foreman (Parenthood, Felicity) is 57 years old. Mint Condition singer Stokley is 56. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin (Malcolm and Eddie) is 55. Actor Reggie Hayes (Girlfriends) is 54 years old. Actor Jim Rash (Community) is 52 years old. System of a Down and Scars on Broadway drummer John Dolmayan is 51. Actor Scott Foley (Scandal, Felicity) is 51 years old. Actor Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills 90210) is 50 years old. Rapper Jim Jones is 47 years old. Actor Diane Kruger (National Treasure, Troy) is 47 years old. Lana Parrilla (Once Upon a Time, Swingtown) is 46 years old. My Chemical Romance guitarist Ray Toro is 46 years old. Actress Laura Benanti (Law and Order: SVU) is 44 years old. Divine singer Kia Thornton is 44 years old. Actor Taylor Kinney (Chicago Fire) is 42 years old. Actor Tristan Mack Wilds (90210) is 34 years old. Actor Iain Armitage (Big Little Lies, Young Sheldon) is 15 years old.
