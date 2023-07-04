Greta Gerwig directs for Netflix – The Hollywood Reporter





From Barbie For narnia. Greta Gerwig, which will soon be in theaters with Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated Barbie film, is committed to making a feature version of The Chronicles of Narnia books for Netflix, sources say The Hollywood Reporter. Although no official announcement has been made, it has long been rumored that Gerwig, who worked with the streamer on the Noah Baumbach-directed film White noisewould attack a narnia movie. In an article about Mattel’s continued ambitions in Hollywood, the New Yorker reported that Gerwig had a deal to direct two films in auteur CS Lewis’ narnia franchise. Netflix did not respond to requests for comment. In 2018, Netflix announced that it had acquired the film and television rights to The Chronicles of Narnia series of books. Said Ted Sarandos at the time. “Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we are thrilled to be their home for years to come.” But since that acquisition in 2018, the streamer has yet to announce any projects based on the beloved book series. Netflix has long been talking about franchise ambitions and collecting intellectual property to support those efforts, including acquiring the Roald Dahl Story Company. The streamer released a movie musical adaptation of Dahl’s Matilda while Wes Anderson recently completed an adaptation of the author’s novel The wonderful story of Henry Sugar. As for Gerwig, narnia continues a trajectory towards bigger budget films and a penchant for adaptation. Following her breakthrough as a director with lady birdwho won five Oscar nominations including Best Director and Best Screenplay, Gerwig took on Louisa May Alcott Little woman for Sony before jumping on Margot Robbie’s forehead Barbie. Barbie is currently on the hunt for an impressive North American box office of around $80 million. Before Netflix Acquired the Rights, Disney Made Adaptations of the Novels The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005) and Prince Caspian (2008). freed fox The Odyssey of the Dawn Treader in 2010

