Ewan McGregor made his children with the Trainspotting toilet scene | Entertainment
Ewan McGregor used to make his kids laugh showing his kids the tummy-ache toilet scene from his movie ‘Trainspotting’.
The actor played junkie Mark Renton in Danny Boyle’s gritty 1996 film – based on Irvine Welsh’s book of the same name – and he revealed he took great pleasure in showing his children the scene sadly famous in which his character climbs into what is dubbed the “worst toilet in Scotland”.
Speaking at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic, Ewan – who is a father of five including actress Clara’s daughter – told reporters: “I wasn’t there when [my daughter] Clara watched Trainspotting for the first time. But I used to show my kids the toilet scene. Just for Laughs.
“It may be a unique situation for a father to be able to show his children footage of him going down the toilet.”
Ewan attended the festival alongside Clara to promote the new film they made together – ‘You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder’ – and the 27-year-old actress revealed her father embarrassed her when she was kid with karaoke drive to school run.
Speaking of Leona Lewis’ song ‘Bleeding Love’ – which features in the film – she explained: “We were big Leona Lewis fans. didn’t. , just when we were about to stop, he would really crank the crank up, roll down the windows and I would duck in. It was really cool that we got to put him in the movie.
