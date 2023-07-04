Entertainment
Video Game Preview: Escape the summer heat with these new action adventures
New video games are sure to satisfy during the scorching days of summer.
While this season encourages many to soak up the sun, others prefer to enjoy the comfort of their own home. From classic slasher tales to new fantasy odysseys, upcoming video game releases will keep homebodies busy.
Read on for the Daily Bruins’ hottest video game recommendations to brighten up your summer.
Fallen Atlas (Focus Entertainment)
Sci-fi fans get ready to surf the sand dunes with Atlas Fallen.
On August 10, Focus Entertainment brings to the gaming world Atlas Fallen, a legendary new adventure game, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The gameplay is an action role-playing game in which players hunt monsters with powerful combat and sand abilities. The world is set in a desert landscape with towering dunes and a plethora of monsters that incorporate quicksand into their designs.
Additionally, players will have access to The Gauntlet, an ancient sand-manipulating weapon that allows them to control the Essence in their surroundings. Essence, the cornerstone of everything in the world of Atlas, is vital to the kingdom, as it allows players to manipulate organic life and every particle in the world. Essence is found in all objects and structures and allows players to manipulate them by reassembling or destroying them. Since the lifeblood is found in grains of sand, players can manipulate the element with the Gauntlet.
For example, players can use sand to form combat weapons. Sand manipulation techniques can also be used to create abilities such as being able to dash, lift objects, and crush other objects. Outside of combat, players will be able to explore the world of Atlas Fallen and interact with non-playable characters while discovering more about the secrets of Essence and the Gauntlet.
Finally, players will be treated to a daring adventure worthy of summer beach days.
Harbakch Kaur
Immortals of Aveum (Electronic Arts)
Players will be transported this summer to a magical realm where they will stand between good and evil.
Releasing August 22 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, Immortals of Aveum follows main character Jak, who uses his newly acquired magical powers to save the world from fate. The first-person shooter revolves around the Everwar, an ongoing battle for magical dominance between Lucium and Rasharn, the home of Immortals and an evil dictator, respectively. Jak has teamed up with the Immortals, individuals who can wield magic, and uses his new powers to fight against Rasharn.
Immortals of Aveum gameplay was designed by Bret Robbins, the creative director of the Call of Duty franchise. Adopting a combat style similar to the military shooter, “Aveum” features three different ranges and styles of attacks and commands that are sent via a magic sending stone, similar to an army radio. However, the dynamism of the game sets it apart from any military first-person shooter. Magic attacks use bold primary colors to distance themselves from the real world.
Players can learn 25 different spells which correspond to the three categories of strength, chaos and life. Force magic is blue and used for long-range attacks, and chaos is red and looks like a shotgun blast. Finally, life is green and draws a continuous line of magic. The land also has over 12 different biomes with an abundance of different species inspired by Earth’s endangered creatures.
Through heroic battles and ancient quests, players will be able to reach Aveum this summer.
Harbakch Kaur
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Gun Media)
A classic horror movie is making its way to gaming platforms.
Based on the 1974 photo of the same name, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” will be released on August 18 on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The general storyline takes place before the film but still follows a similar premise of a group of young adults arriving at an isolated farmhouse owned by a family of cannibals.
Featuring an asymmetrical third-person design, the game divides seven players into a team of four Victims and another team of three chainsaw-wielding Murderers known as the Family. Victims search for ways to survive as they are hunted by family. Additionally, the game pays homage to its namesake while adding a few surprises by including two familiar locations alongside a brand new one.
Comprising nine films, a novelization, multiple comics, and another video game, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of the most successful horror franchises. Its pervasive influence has also extended to different games, such as Mortal Kombat X, Dead by Daylight, and the Call of Duty series. With a further reinterpretation of this story, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre continues to reap fresh blood.
Whether as Victims or as a Family, gamers will be on the run all summer.
– Sanjana Chadive
