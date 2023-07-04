UNITE HERE Local 11 protests at the Andaz Hotel in West Hollywood







Protests are currently underway at the Andaz Hotel in West Hollywood. Photo shows UNITE HERE Local 11 employees blocking the entrance to the hotel and disrupting tourist activity and business operations on the Sunset Strip. West Hollywood is home to 22 hotels, but only 1 Hotel and the Andaz are operated by the UNITE HERE Local 11 syndicate. At the time of this writing, there appear to be no protests disrupting 1 Hotel operations. Mayor Shyne, Mayor Pro Tem Erickson, and Councilman Byers have all accepted donations from UNITE HERE LOCAL 11. However, Mayor Shyne has yet to issue a statement about the disruption to West Hollywood tourist operations during the 4th of July holiday weekend. She commented on recent Supreme Court rulings in Washington DC, but that statement has since been deleted. WEHOville has reposted the statement here. In West Hollywood, protests and strike threats persist even though the City Council has already approved a minimum wage and benefits that are the highest in the nation. Non-union hotels operate to a double standard. These hotels limit their housekeepers to a maximum of 3,500 square feet per day to avoid paying overtime. Meanwhile, workers at hotels operated by UNITE HERE Local 11 do not receive overtime for cleaning more than 3,500 square feet per day or approximately six rooms. Despite this disparity, the workers’ ordinance was promoted as pro-worker. Former West Hollywood City Councilman Lindsey Horvath is closely associated with UNITE HERE LOCAL 11 and used their support in her county supervisor campaign. A former campaign staffer for a current member of the West Hollywood Council characterized the relationship between UNITE HERE and their endorsed candidates. I know the folks at UNITE Here, and I’m well aware that they believe they own any candidate they endorse. To be the turkeys of the farce. Despite responding to all UNITE HERE Local 11 demands for wages and benefits, they continue to protest in West Hollywood. Our city and our city council, which granted these concessions, seem powerless to prevent the picketing at WeHo.

