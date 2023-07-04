Connect with us

Entertainment

Hollywood stars could join the writers’ strike

Hollywood stars could join the writers’ strike

 


Major Hollywood stars, including Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Bob Odenkirk, have shown their support for the writers’ strike.

In a letter to the Hollywood Actors Union last week, top actors said they were ready to quit the job if negotiators failed to reach a transformative deal “on a higher base salary and guarantees. regarding the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

More than 1,000 of them added their names to a letter to negotiators saying they are ready to strike and fear they are ready to make sacrifices that the leadership is not making.”

The 11,500-writer walkout ended a wide swath of TV production and delayed filming of movies including Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” and “Blade.”

And any ongoing filming would also have to stop if Hollywood actors went on strike as well.

The studios and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have not had discussions since the writers’ strike began on May 2.

SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists) and AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) announced on Friday that they would extend their current contract, which was set to expire at midnight, until July. 12.

The agreement gives both parties more time to reach a settlement and prevent a work stoppage that would have worsened ongoing labor disputes in Hollywood.

SAG-AFTRA negotiators said they unanimously agreed to the contract extension in order to exhaust all avenues of getting the fair deal we all demand and deserve.”

No one should mistake this extension for weakness,” they said.

SAG-AFTRA voted in early June to give its leaders the power to call a work stoppage if talks break down.

The rise of streaming has eroded TV ad revenue as traditional TV audiences shrink.

Executives from SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 actors, and the WGA say the entertainment industry has changed dramatically with the rise of streaming TV and the emergence of technologies such as generative AI, which they fear it will be used to write scripts or create digital actors. .

(With contributions from Reuters)

Catch all industry news, banking news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Updated: July 04, 2023, 01:21 IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/industry/media/hollywood-stars-may-join-writers-strike-11688413285292.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: