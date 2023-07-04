Hollywood stars could join the writers’ strike

Major Hollywood stars, including Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Bob Odenkirk, have shown their support for the writers’ strike.

In a letter to the Hollywood Actors Union last week, top actors said they were ready to quit the job if negotiators failed to reach a transformative deal “on a higher base salary and guarantees. regarding the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

More than 1,000 of them added their names to a letter to negotiators saying they are ready to strike and fear they are ready to make sacrifices that the leadership is not making.”

The 11,500-writer walkout ended a wide swath of TV production and delayed filming of movies including Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” and “Blade.”

And any ongoing filming would also have to stop if Hollywood actors went on strike as well.

The studios and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have not had discussions since the writers’ strike began on May 2.

SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists) and AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) announced on Friday that they would extend their current contract, which was set to expire at midnight, until July. 12.

The agreement gives both parties more time to reach a settlement and prevent a work stoppage that would have worsened ongoing labor disputes in Hollywood.

SAG-AFTRA negotiators said they unanimously agreed to the contract extension in order to exhaust all avenues of getting the fair deal we all demand and deserve.”

No one should mistake this extension for weakness,” they said.

SAG-AFTRA voted in early June to give its leaders the power to call a work stoppage if talks break down.

The rise of streaming has eroded TV ad revenue as traditional TV audiences shrink.

Executives from SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 actors, and the WGA say the entertainment industry has changed dramatically with the rise of streaming TV and the emergence of technologies such as generative AI, which they fear it will be used to write scripts or create digital actors. .

(With contributions from Reuters)

Updated: July 04, 2023, 01:21 IST