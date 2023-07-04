It was ‘well known’ that Kevin Spacey was ‘up to no good’, says Hollywood star’s sexual assault trial

It was ‘well known’ that ‘slippery’ Kevin Spacey ‘did no good’ while working at the Old Vic theatre, the Hollywood star’s sexual assault trial heard today.

One of his accusers said Spacey was a “slippery”, difficult person and a “confused individual” who was very confused about his sexuality.

The man said Spacey’s behavior was an open secret at London’s Old Vic theater where he worked for more than a decade.

He said: “It was well known that he was obviously doing no good so to speak.”

The man said handsome young men had been warned about the actor’s behavior and people would tell them “you better be careful”.

It was 'well known' that 'slippery' Kevin Spacey 'did no good' while working at the Old Vic theatre, the Hollywood star's sexual assault trial heard today.

The alleged victim, who cannot be identified, says the ‘touchy feely’ actor on one occasion aggressively grabbed his crotch so hard as he drove him to a party hosted by singer Elton John that he had nearly crashed the car.

Describing himself as a “man’s man”, the accuser said he threatened to knock out the actor if he did it again, to which Spacey replied “it excites me so much”.

Jurors at Southwark Crown Court were shown footage of a police interview in which the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said it was as if the Oscar-winning actor ‘thought he could set me up’.

The witness described Spacey as a “slippery, curvy, difficult person” and referenced the star’s serial killer character in the movie Seven, saying, “He’s kind of like that, kinda scary.

In the video shown to the jury, the man said Spacey told him he could introduce him to A-list stars. The man claimed ‘touchy feely’ Spacey would get the man’s hand on his genitals five or six times and assaulted him in other ways about five or six more times.

Spacey, 63, has been described by prosecution as a ‘sex bully’ as he is accused of committing offenses involving grabbing, squeezing and touching the genitals and buttocks of his four victims over their clothes between 2005 and 2013 – mostly during his time. as Artistic Director at the Old Vic Theatre. Three indecent assaults and four sexual assaults date from 2001 to 2004. The other five offenses range from 2005 to 2013.

An alleged victim today claimed one of the alleged assaults happened in a car on the way to Sir Elton’s million dollar White Tie and Tiara Ball at the Rocketman singer’s home in Windsor.

The man said: ‘He went to a lot of lavish parties at the time, he was very famous, he had just done American Beauty, he was an Oscar winner. Elton John was throwing this big party in Windsor and it was a big party of a million people. It was a summer party, The White Tie and Tiara Ball, as it was called.

“He was worried the press would take a picture of him so he was nervous he had a drink too. We were going there and he was all excited. He knocked me right in the nuts, basically. It took my breath away, he was laughing and chuckling and I said it hurt. He didn’t say anything, he laughed and chuckled. ”Oh stop it, stop it”. He grabbed me so hard I nearly ran off the road.

“He had obviously been drinking a lot and drugs too, and I said don’t do it again, it really hurts.” And he laughed it off: ”Oh, that turns me on, oh, you’re such a man,” he said. I was disgusted that he did that.

The man also said: “He would try to grope me and grab me and make me very uncomfortable.”

The man said Spacey told him he could introduce him to A-list stars, and said when he tried to defend himself against one of the alleged assaults, the actor responded: “It’s so exciting for me.” You are such a man.

Outlining his allegations against the defendant, the man said: ‘He grabbed me in private areas and then tried to get his hands on him.’

The man said he tried to “hide” what happened.

Describing an incident he said happened to him, the man said: ‘He grabbed me so hard I almost ran off the road.

“He grabbed me really hard and it really hurt me. I pushed him against the door and said, “Don’t do that again or I’ll knock you out”.

Continuing to talk about the incident, the man told the officer, “I was disgusted that he did that.”

The man said he can no longer watch any of his movies or TV shows, including the Netflix show House Of Cards.

He said in his interview with police: ‘I can’t stand to look at the man. That makes me sick.

The court heard the alleged victim describe the actor as “very sensitive”.

He told the officer: ‘Obviously being a man and a professional I found it quite strange and just plain embarrassing. He made me feel so uncomfortable and uncomfortable.

The man said the actor became “very friendly” and started grabbing him several times, and the alleged victim told him to stop.

He added: “He kind of left me and didn’t say anything. He just laughed it off and changed the subject.

He continued: “He caught me. He grabbed me several times. He squeezed my ass and rubbed my legs.

The man added: “It’s like he thinks he can groom me.”

The court heard that Spacey began attacking the man within two to three weeks of meeting him.

The witness said in his interview with the police: ‘(Within) two to three weeks he started to make me feel uncomfortable.

“Within the first two or three weeks, he would start trying to put in my head what my sexuality was like.”

The man claimed to have been assaulted more than ten times by Spacey.

He said the actor also grabbed his buttocks on occasion and walked around his London hotel room naked in front of his alleged victim, jurors heard.

Additionally, the man said he couldn’t bring himself to watch any of his movies.

He went on to describe the actor as a “very confused and confused individual”. He said he “pretended to be nice” but was a “predator” who was “aggressive”.

He added: “He was obviously very disturbed by his sexuality.”

He said he was “disgusted” that Spacey touched him and denied being turned on by it when questioned by actor attorney Patrick Gibbs KC.

The witness also dismissed Mr Gibbs’ question as to whether the incidents had caused him to question his sexuality – describing it as a “ridiculous question”.

He told the jury that he “totally 100, a million percent had” no feelings for Spacey.

Asked by Mr Gibbs if he thought the actor’s advances were “naughty”, the complainant replied: “It wasn’t mean, it was disgusting.”

“And also nice?” asked Mr. Gibbs.

“Not nice at all,” replied the witness.

Continuing his cross-examination of the alleged victim, Mr Gibbs began to ask: ‘Isn’t what happened between you…’

The man interjected, “Nothing happened between us – he assaulted me.”

“Did what happened cause you to question your own sexuality? asked Mr. Gibbs.

‘No way. Ridiculous question,” replied the witness.

The man said it was ‘not true at all’ that he reported the allegations to the police because he ‘saw a train coming’ and decided to ‘get on board’.

“That’s not true at all,” he said.

“It was the fact that it was in the news and it all came back to me.

“It made me feel those feelings I had then, thinking others were brave enough to come forward. It pushed me to come forward and tell the truth as well.

“It’s just to tell the truth.

He said he described the actor as a “predator” who “groomed” him because “that was his behavior” and “I just felt like he was a bit like that.”

Spacey pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of inciting a person to engage in sexual activity without their consent.

The two-time Oscar winner also denied four other counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without their consent.

The trial continues.