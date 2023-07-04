Spacey accuser describes actor as ‘slippery and sneaky’ predator

One of Kevin Spacey’s accusers described the Oscar-winning actor in a London court overnight as a slippery, sneaky predator that handsome young men were warned to avoid.

The man, who worked with Spacey when he came to the British capital’s Old Vic Theater in the early 2000s, said the American actor offered to introduce him to Hollywood stars.

But the man said the word around the gambling house was to watch out for Spacey.

It was well known he was doing no good, the man said in a video of his police interview played for jurors in Spaceys’ sexual assault trial.

He was almost from the start treating me.

The accuser, who cannot be identified under UK law, is one of four men the former House of Cards star is accused of assaulting in the UK.

He said Spacey made him feel uncomfortable asking him about his sexuality, then became sensitive and moved on to aggressive groping when they were alone together. He compared Spacey to the villain he played in the 1995 thriller Se7en about a serial killer motivated by the Seven Deadly Sins.

He’s a bit like that, a bit scary, the man said when interviewed by police last year.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges for events that date from 2001 to 2013. The charges include sexual assault, indecent assault and inciting a person to engaging in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

He could go to jail if convicted, although Spacey told a German magazine he expects to be offered a job “when I’m cleared of these charges.”

The trial, which is expected to last four weeks, continues on Tuesday before a jury of nine men and three women at Southwark Crown Court.

Actor Kevin Spacey, centre, arrives at the Old Bailey, London (Source: Associated Press)

Once one of the greatest actors of his generation, Spacey won a Supporting Actor Oscar in The Usual Suspects in 1995 and the Best Actor Oscar for the film American Beauty in 1999. He also won awards for the stage and the small screen.

His career dried up when allegations of sexual misconduct against him emerged as the #MeToo movement exploded. It was written off the Netflix political thriller House of Cards and cut from the completed film All the Money in the World.

The actor, who has homes in the United States and London, is out on bail. He was artistic director of the Old Vic from 2003 to 2015.

The man who testified on Monday (local time) said he reacted in horror when Spacey first made physical contact by rubbing his neck at the start of their working relationship in the early 2000s.

The first time he touched me was just a huge shock, he said. I don’t like people’s hands on me.

When he complained to a woman he worked for, she laughed it off and said, You can get away with it, you can handle it. We all know how he is, he said.

The man said he decided he didn’t want to overturn the apple cart and got on with his job.

But he said when Spacey began to grab his crotch and take his hand to rub the actor’s private parts on the pants, he began to dread Spacey’s return to London.

He described how Spacey would lean towards him as he sat next to him and let his hand wander up his leg and then down his inner thigh.

At this point in testimony, Spacey was leaning on his right elbow the same way he listened from the courtroom dock.

Kevin Spacey. (Source: Getty)

Under cross-examination, defense attorney Patrick Gibbs suggested the man, who was disguised in court behind a curtain, was confused by the touching and even got a chill.

Nothing happened between us. He assaulted me,” the man replied. “I was doing my job and he was the one who touched me.

Gibbs confronted the man with a photo he posted on social media six years ago in which his arm appears to be around Spacey’s back.

Did it make you sick to stand there side by side? Gibbs asked.

The man said he used the image to promote his business.

Anyone using social media would have killed for an image like that, he said.

He said the final straw came one day when he was driving Spacey to a celebrity-studded summer gala in 2004 or 2005.

The star violently grabbed his crotch and he almost ran out of the road, the man testified.

He grabbed me really hard, and it really hurt,” he said. “I pushed him against the door and said, don’t do that again or I’ll knock you out.

It’s so exciting to me,” he said, Spacey replied. “You are such a man.

Gibbs, however, said Spacey had only attended this gala once three or four years earlier than the witness claimed.

The defense attorney also showed jurors a snapshot the man had sent Spacey of himself in thanks for supporting him on a charity hike in North America’s Rocky Mountains.

The man also kept a warm letter Spacey wrote to him after he donated 5,000 pounds (NZ$10,316) for the trek.

Spacey told police when questioned that he considered the man a smart and charming friend and was baffled and deeply hurt by his allegations.

He suggested the man reimagine their time together to produce false allegations because he was either too embarrassed to admit the truth or was looking for financial gain.

Under cross-examination, the man said he may have considered suing Spacey, but the financial reward he might win in court would not be enough.

The man said he told a few people in his life about his experience with Spacey, fearing it could affect his career. He said he decided to come forward last year after Spacey was accused of assaulting the other three alleged victims in the case.

That’s a big part of it, the man said. Strength in numbers, right?

Or did you see a moving train in 2022 and decide to get on board? Gibbs asked.

That’s not true at all, said the man.

He said he never got over the shame he felt during his encounters with Spacey and couldn’t bring himself to watch the actor’s movies or TV shows.

I can’t stand to look at the man. It makes me sick, he said.